Two Roots Continues Distribution Expansion Across Midwest, Southwest, Northwest and Northeastern States

SAN DIEGO – Two Roots Beverage Co. announced another big step in its national distribution of award-winning, ultra-premium non-alcoholic craft beers. The latest expansion brings the brewery’s product portfolio footprint to millions of non-alcoholic beer fans across 20 states. The company has contracted wholesalers covering Georgia, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern California, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin. Orders are ongoing.

“This is an exhilarating time for the company and our brand,” said Ron Goodson, President and CEO, Two Roots Beverage Co. ”We’ve heard from consumers and retailers across these regions who are anxiously seeking access to our award winning non-alc craft beers. We have been working diligently to establish a robust wholesale network to meet this incredible demand. To do so, we’ve focused on partnering with best-in-class distributors to bring our non-alc craft beer to these important markets.”

A leader in the non-alc craft beer category, Two Roots is the only non-alcoholic craft brewer to win medals in three consecutive years at the Great American Beer Festival®. The launch includes; 2019 and 2021 Gold Medal winner Enough Said, a crisp Helles, 2020 Bronze Medal winner Straight Drank, a West Coast-style IPA, and New West, an East meets West style IPA. All three styles are available in six-packs of 12 oz cans.

“Health-conscious adults are reexamining their social drinking behavior and are reaching for a non-alc craft beer and weed to unwind instead,” says Maikel van de Mortel, Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer for Two Roots Beverage Co. “This mindful drinking movement is driving the staggering demand for non-alcoholic beverages. Partnering with wholesalers who are dialed-in with this rapidly growing segment is essential to meet this demand.”

About Two Roots Beverage Co.

Parent company to Two Roots Brewing Co., winner of double Gold and Bronze at the Great American Beer Festival® and Silver and Bronze at the Australian International Beer Awards, Two Roots is unwavering in its dedication to quality, using only the finest ingredients, unique brewing process, and dealcoholization technology to develop award-winning non-alcoholic craft beverages. The company operates breweries in San Diego, CA, and Auburn Hills, MI.

For More Information:

https://www.tworootsbrewingco.com