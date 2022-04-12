Two Roads Releases 8% ABV Double IPA in 19.2 oz Cans

STRATFORD, Connecticut – Two Roads Brewing Company announced that they are taking their Road 2 Ruin Double IPA to “new heights” with a new, towering 19.2oz can introduction. The 8% abv, “temptingly hoppy” Road 2 Ruin has been a flagship of the Company since their 2012 founding. The popular brand has grown to become their #2 SKU in their portfolio and a top 15 Imperial IPA in the Northeast region (according to IRI).

According to Brian Duprey, Senior Director of National Accounts, “it’s the perfect mix of pack size, style and branding all coming together. The 19.2oz can continues to see great trends and is the fastest growing package format in the Northeast region. Add to that the strong consumer demand for these high ABV Imperial offerings, and you get Road 2 Ruin 19.2s as a package that is too tempting to resist.”

Current Road 2 Ruin fans will also notice a refreshed look in the 19.2oz format. According to Director of Marketing, Collin Kennedy, “We felt the extension into this taller format was the perfect opportunity to create a bold new look for this popular brand name. The graphics scream Road 2 Ruin in a new, eye-popping and alluring look that really breaks through on retail shelves.”

19.2oz cans of Road 2 Ruin Double IPA started shipping from the brewery last week and will be available anywhere Two Roads is sold.

About Road 2 Ruin Double IPA: a big, hoppy Double IPA with plenty of bite. Clocking in at 8% abv, the assertive, hop-centric Road 2 Ruin has a lean and balanced malt character that is brewed with seven Pacific Northwest hop varieties including Cascade, Centennial, Amarillo and Citra.

About Two Roads Brewing Company

Two Roads opened its doors in December 2012 having earlier acquired and renovated a 100-year-old vacant, brick factory building in Stratford, CT. Its name and philosophy are inspired by the Robert Frost Poem “The Road Not Taken”—a philosophy brought to life in the beers & beverages they create using the highest quality brewing and packaging equipment. Since opening, Two Roads has grown to become a Top 10 brewery in the northeast. Two Roads has two tasting rooms on its 10-acre campus including one at its Area Two Innovation Center.

For More Information:

https://tworoadsbrewing.com/beer/road-2-ruin-double-ipa/