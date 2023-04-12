Two Roads Brewing Co. Teams Up with Mohegan Sun As The Official Craft Beer Partner; Plans Center Around Collaboration Brew Jackpot Juice Hazy IPA

STRATFORD, Conn.— Two Connecticut icons – Two Roads Brewing Co. and Mohegan Sun – announced a new partnership driven by fun and flavor. To celebrate Two Roads’ status as Mohegan Sun’s official craft beer partner, the brewer developed a new beer in collaboration with the famed casino: Jackpot Juice Hazy IPA.

Jackpot Juice Hazy IPA represents everything fans love about both brands: fun, flavor, and enjoyment. At 5.8% ABV and offering bright citrus notes balanced by tropical hop character, Jackpot Juice Hazy IPA is the perfect complement to good times to be had at Mohegan Sun – and beyond.

“We’ve always been about taking the road less traveled, so combining our sense of adventure with Mohegan Sun’s playful energy was just a natural fit,” said Brad Hittle, co-founder and CEO of Two Roads Brewing Co. “For the first time ever, a collaboration beer was developed by our brewers and the team at Mohegan Sun, and they hit the jackpot with a beer that delivers full-on flavor.”

“We’re very excited to about this partnership with Two Roads Brewing Co., which is one of the most popular and successful brewing companies in the country,” said Jeff Hamilton, President & General Manager at Mohegan Sun. “Jackpot Juice is the perfect addition to Mohegan Sun’s beverage portfolio, and this delicious, refreshing Hazy IPA is arriving just in time for guests to enjoy all summer long.”

Jackpot Juice Hazy IPA is now available on draft at Mohegan Sun throughout the property, from the gaming floor to Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook, Mohegan Sun Arena and at the newly renovated Sun Patio Bar located at the Summer Entrance. Jackpot Juice Hazy IPA will also be offered at bars and restaurants throughout CT. In May, the new beer will also appear in Two Roads’ surging IPA Variety Pack, which will be available throughout summer at retailers within the brewery’s distribution footprint, for a suggested retail price of $18.99.

The new beer is just the beginning of what will be a months-long effort to provide the ultimate summer-in-New England experience, including a sweepstakes for one winner to enjoy a VIP experience at Mohegan Sun, supported through signage at those retailers carrying the new variety pack.

About Two Roads Brewing Co.

Two Roads Brewing Co., launched in 2012, is a privately owned craft beverage company offering a wide-ranging portfolio of beers, canned cocktails, hard seltzers, distilled spirits, and other Road Less Traveled beverages. Located in Stratford Connecticut, Two Roads is ranked 54th among 9,500+ independently owned breweries in the US according to the Brewer’s Association’s 2021 survey.

About Mohegan Sun

Owned by Mohegan, Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States. Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic Southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to two unique casinos, 1,600 deluxe hotel rooms, two world-class spas, a golf course, over 70 shops, restaurants and bars as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including a 10,000-seat Arena. Mohegan Sun is within easy access of New York, Boston, Hartford and Providence and located 15 minutes from the museums, antique shops and waterfront of Mystic Country.

For More Information:

https://tworoadsbrewing.com/