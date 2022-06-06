Two Roads Brewing and Stop & Shop Team Up for Beers & Bites Tasting to Support Connecticut Foodshare

STRATFORD, Connecticut – Stop & Shop’s 32nd Annual checkout campaign, Food for Friends, is ongoing this June, and local brewery, Two Roads Brewing, is joining in to assist in the fight against food insecurity. All donations raised by the Food for Friends campaign at Connecticut Stop & Shop stores will benefit Connecticut’s largest food bank, Connecticut Foodshare and its partner agencies. To further aid Connecticut Foodshare, Two Roads Brewery and Stop & Shop have teamed up to host a first-of-its-kind charity Beers & Bites tasting on Friday, June 10.

Beers & Bites, which will begin at 5:30pm in Two Roads’ Area Two, will offer attendees an assortment of carefully selected Two Roads brews paired with various Stop & Shop private label Nature’s Promise, 1855 Black Angus Beef, and Taste of Inspirations appetizers and entrees.

“Food insecurity is an issue for so many across Connecticut, and it’s exciting when local companies can come together to build a stronger community network with a goal of helping neighbors in need,” said Maura O’Brien, Stop & Shop’s External Communications Manager. “Stop & Shop is proud to support Connecticut Foodshare year-round but working to further combat food insecurity in this unique way with Two Roads is an exciting new approach. We look forward to seeing many community members on June 10.”

“Both Stop & Shop and Two Roads are built around the members of the Connecticut community. To partner together and give back for all they have given us is truly an exciting opportunity,” said Brian Duprey, Senior Director at Two Roads Brewing. “We are honored to work together in a unique way through both the program and our exciting beer dinner, to provide a donation that helps Connecticut Foodshare provide meals to those in need.”

“This event is an example of two organizations working together to make a great impact in their community. We are grateful for their continued support of our mission and our vision of a thriving community free of hunger,” said Monica Obrebski, Connecticut Foodshare’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.

Tickets to the charity Beers & Bites tasting are $50 per ticket and quantities are limited. Visit this link to purchase tickets to the event. To support Stop & Shop’s Food for Friends campaign, donate at any Stop & Shop store throughout June. To support Connecticut Foodshare, visit www.ctfoodshare.org.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop’s GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop – whether it’s in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey.

About Two Roads Brewing Co.

Two Roads opened its doors in December 2012 having earlier acquired and renovated a 100-year-old vacant, brick factory building in Stratford, CT. Its name and philosophy are inspired by the Robert Frost Poem “The Road Not Taken”—a philosophy brought to life in the beers & beverages they create using the highest quality brewing and packaging equipment. Since opening, Two Roads has grown to become a Top 10 brewery in the northeast. Two Roads has two tasting rooms on its 10-acre campus including one at its Area Two Innovation Center.

About Connecticut Foodshare

Connecticut Foodshare is the food bank serving all of Connecticut and a member of the national Feeding America network. Last year, Connecticut Foodshare distributed enough food to provide nearly 47 million meals through a network of more than 700 community-based hunger relief programs, including food pantries, community kitchens, and emergency shelters, while also working on long-term solutions to food insecurity. Thousands of volunteers help power the work of Connecticut Foodshare. Last year, they gave more than 62,000 hours of service.

For More Information:

https://events.beerfests.com/e/connecticut-foodshare-beer-dinner