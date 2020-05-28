Two Brothers to Open Outdoor Dining this Friday

Naperville, Ill. — We’re back! Starting this Friday, outdoor dining will be available at all three Two Brothers locations! We will be opening up our patios, rooftops and beer gardens on Friday, May 29th, at 4 p.m.

Hours for the first week are below (all seating is outdoors and subject to weather).

Each location will offer food and drinks and we’ll even have live music at the Two Brothers Roundhouse on Friday and Saturday evening!

It’s going to be great to see everyone again, but we take the safety of our customers and staff very seriously.

With that in mind, we will be implementing the following guidelines:

All staff will be wearing PPE and we expect our guests to do so as well.

Guests must wear masks while away for their table for any reason.

We have implemented aggressive sanitation practices including routine sanitation of surfaces and using recyclable one-time-use menus.

Parties are limited to 6 people and guests may not gather outside of their table or move their tables/chairs.

Cash WILL NOT be accepted at this time.

In the meantime, if you can’t make it out for outdoor dining, we are still offering curbside pickup through our online store and delivery through Grubhub.

Thank you for all your support. We can’t wait to see all your faces again (even if it is covered by a mask!). Cheers!

Two Brothers Outdoor Dining Hours

Fri: 4:00 – 10:00 (11:30-10 after 5/29)

Sat: 11:30 – 10:00

Sun: 11:30 – 8:00

Mon: Closed

Tue: Closed

Wed: 11:30 – 8:00

Thu: 11:30 – 8:00

Locations: