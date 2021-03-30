Two Brothers Releases Amplifier IPA

With blasting notes of citrus and plenty of hops on the reverb, Amplifier creates some serious volts of flavor.

Two Brothers turns the hops up to 11 in its new Amplifier IPA

With blasting notes of citrus and plenty of hops on the reverb, Amplifier creates some serious volts of flavor

WARRENVILLE, IL — At Two Brothers, we like our beer like we like our music: big, bold and loud. So, when we sat down to come up with a new beer for 2021, it was no surprise that our thoughts were interrupted by the booming bass blasting from the brew hall. A few tunes and beers later, Amplifier IPA was created.

Just like the music pumping through the Two Brothers’ brewery in Warrenville, IL, we turned up the flavor in our new year-round IPA. Big, juicy notes of citrus blast out of this fruit-forward IPA, with plenty of hops on the reverb to create some serious volts of flavor. Enjoyed best with some loud, high-energy tunes, Two Brothers Amplifier takes your traditional IPA and cranks it up to 11.

That love for music has been an integral part of Two Brothers throughout its 24-year-history. Beginning with the first Two Brothers Summer Festival in 2008, Two Brothers has hosted some of the biggest bands in the country, while continuing to support local musicians throughout the year, both at events and with live music at its venues. The local craft brewery has also long been involved with the Chicago radio scene, partnering with 93.1 WXRT and 101.1 WKQX, among others, creating one-of-a-kind experiences for the beer and music lover alike. Now, with Amplifier making its raucous debut this month, Two Brothers’ music ties will only continue to grow.

“We’ve always had a passion for music at Two Brothers,” said Two Brothers co-founder Jason Ebel. “We’ve held multiple musical festivals, sponsored numerous music programs and even have a music venue of our own within the Two Brothers Roundhouse in Aurora. So, tying our new beer to that industry and bringing two of our passions together was a no-brainer.”

And a big, loud beer with a big, loud name needs a big, loud look. So, Two Brothers teamed up with local Chicago artist Nate Azark of 12 Line Studio to create Amplifier’s signature packaging. Working with WXRT and creating art for the likes of Florence and the Machine, Andrew Bird and Of Monsters and Men (among others) Azark was the perfect artist to capture Amplifier’s fresh new look.Available in 12-oz cans (6- and 12-packs) and on draft, Amplifier IPA will be available throughout all Two Brothers distribution areas in the coming weeks.

For more information regarding Amplifier IPA and for all things Two Brothers visit TwoBrothersBrewing.com.

About Two Brothers Brewing Company

Two Brothers Brewing Company was founded by Jim and Jason Ebel in late 1996. What started out as a two-man passion project, Two Brothers has grown into a lifestyle brand, including award-winning craft beer, three artisan restaurants, specialty-grade coffee, a distribution company and a line of hand-crafted spirits. With an unrelenting passion for producing high-quality, well-balanced beers that push the boundaries of flavor, Two Brothers remains 100% family owned and staunchly independent.