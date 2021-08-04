Trolley Barn Fermentory and Food Hall Opens in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Unique beers, innovative cuisine and creative cocktails are all awaiting guests at South End’s latest restaurant and brewery, Trolley Barn Fermentory and Food Hall, which is now open adjacent to the Rail Trail at Atherton Mill (2104 South Boulevard).

Encompassing 11,400 square feet of interior space, Trolley Barn features indoor and outdoor seating as well as a second-floor mezzanine and patio with views of the Charlotte skyline. While the minds behind Legion Brewing created Trolley Barn, guests can expect a different experience from what they’re accustomed to at Legion’s Plaza Midwood and South Park locations.

Trolley Barn houses a brewery, taproom and three food stalls, each individually branded and offering its own distinct fare from award-winning Chef Gene Briggs. Guests will order food from any of the three Trolley Barn food stations at their tables or from seats at the bar. Here’s what guests can expect from the Trolley Barn food stalls:

Green Works – salads and grain bowls

Daily Shift Food Co – handheld favorites

Brand & Steel – innovative cuisine featuring wood-grilled meats and seafood with unique housemade toppings

Behind the bar, Trolley Barn will serve an always rotating selection of its own small-batch beer creations. On tap for opening week are Off-The-Dome Hazy IPA, Evenings on Melrose West Coast IPA, Never Forgotten Porter, The Trouble with Tradition Blonde Ale, Welcome to Town Blueberry Lime Gose and Fare the Well Dry-hopped Saison.

The cocktail program at Trolley Barn is highlighted by industrial age classics and newly-inspired creations. Upon opening, the always rotating menu is highlighted by the TB Thunder (bourbon, grapefruit, lemon, honey Arbol ginger), Purple Mule (gin, pea flower, mint, lime, ginger beer) and Mr. K’s Punch (rum, lime, Angostura and nutmeg).

“Our team has worked incredibly hard over the past year to develop something different with Trolley Barn, a whole new take on how to explore craft beer and hospitality. It’s rewarding to see it come to fruition,” said Trolley Barn owner Phil Buchy. “We’re excited to see what South End is really about.”

The Trolley Barn concept is a nod to the electric trolleys that began operating in Charlotte in 1891. Paying homage to the era that inspired it, the Trolley Barn identity fuses ornate typography of the art nouveau era with machinery found in warehouses like the trolley barns of the early 1900s.

Trolley Barn is open 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Sunday.

About Trolley Barn

