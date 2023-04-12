Tiki Beer Release Party: New Cocktail-Inspired Sour Ale from Neshaminy Creek

CROYDON, Penn.— To celebrate the return of its popular Creek-i-Tiki Luau, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company (Neshaminy Creek) will release a new beer Life is a Painkiller, a cocktail-inspired sour ale with coconut, pineapple, orange, nutmeg, and lactose. Brewed especially for the 2nd Annual Creek-i-Tiki Luau, Life is Painkiller is a twist on the classic tiki cocktail that will transport drinkers to warm, sandy beaches. Fruit forward with a tart finish, the tropical notes are accented by just a sprinkling of nutmeg that makes the whole thing pop at a strong 7% ABV. The lactose and coconut combine for an almost creamy mouthfeel meant to imitate a well-crafted painkiller. Just bring your own tiny umbrella and get your tiki on! Life is a Painkiller will be available in 16oz cans and sold as 4-packs/cases throughout PA and DE starting April 22, and will also be available at all three Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company taproom locations – Croydon, New Hope, and Dublin, PA.

For the even bigger and better 2nd Annual Creek-i-Tiki Luau, Neshaminy Creek is teaming up with Hi-Tide Recordings again for a fantastic spring event on April 22 from 12-7 p.m. at its Croydon taproom. The luau vibes will be flowing with live music from Philadelphia’s own Slowey & The Boats and vinyl sets from DJ Hi-Tide. There will be a number of vendors hawking their vintage tiki wares including Retro Verte, Dragons Love Pizza, and the Philly Tiki Group. The party will feature a variety of food trucks and vendors including shave ice and musubi from Salty Pineapple, rum samplings and cocktails from Maggie’s Farm Rum Distillery, pineapple rice bowls and other bites from Daddy’s Kitchen food truck, and more! For their part, Neshaminy Creek will be featuring Life is a Painkiller, a Creek-i-Tiki Punch, and exclusive merch including a custom aloha shirt!

“We had so much fun at last year’s first Creek-i-Tiki Luau, we decided that day that we had to bring it back,” says Director of Sales and Marketing, Kyle Park. “We love collaborating with local businesses to create our own little tropical oasis, and we’re excited to introduce Life is a Painkiller to kick off the warmer days ahead.”

About Neshaminy Creek Brewery

Founded in 2012, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is an award-winning craft brewery with taprooms in Croydon, Dublin and New Hope, Pennsylvania. The brewery has earned a reputation for breaking the rules and making great beer. Over the last decade, Neshaminy Creek has grown exponentially with distribution throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. In 2022, Neshaminy Creek was awarded the prestigious Gold at the World Beer Cup for Warehouse Lager. The brewers at Neshaminy Creek rely on their DIY ethos to make craft beer for defiant misfits like themselves!

For More Information:

https://neshaminycreekbrewing.com/