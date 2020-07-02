Three Weavers Brewing Company Releases California Radler

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Three Weavers Brewing Company announces the return of California Radler, a 4% ABV summer seasonal, for availability at their Inglewood Taproom and for purchase at California distributors in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans.

To craft California Radler, a crisp blonde ale is blended with house-made citrus soda. Flavors of tangerine, lemon and lime come together in Three Weavers’ refreshingly crushable interpretation of sunshine in a can. Brewmaster Alexandra Nowell suggested that California Radler is best paired with dishes like chilaquiles and grilled shrimp tacos; and the perfect complement to summertime activities like socially distanced hiking, beaching and biking.

California Radler carries on the citrusy, quenching tradition of radler style beers, thought to have originated in the 1920’s during the bicycling boom. A bicycle trail cut straight from Munich, Germany, to Kugler Alm, a beer garden in nearby Deisenhofen owned by Franz Kugler.* One sunny June day in 1922, Kugler’s spot was overwhelmed with thousands of bicyclists. In order to serve all the thirsty cyclists, he blended his beer with a lemon soda, creating a bright, refreshing and citrusy blend that would be dubbed raddlermass, or “cyclist’s liter.”

These days, radler is a style synonymous with summertime sipping. California Radler is now available for local pickup or delivery from Three Weavers’ Inglewood Taproom. See Three Weavers Brewing Company’s newly designed website for the latest taproom updates, or follow along on facebook. Please direct any questions to Lauren Carroll at lcarroll@threeweavers.la.

About Three Weavers

Three Weavers Brewing Company is an independent craft brewery with a mission to build a positive sense of community through the collective passion for craft beer. Founded by Lynne Weaver in 2013, Three Weavers is one of the largest independent craft breweries in Los Angeles County and currently expanding production and distribution on the West Coast. Led by award-winning Brewmaster, Alexandra Nowell, Three Weavers craft beers have received critical International acclaim, winning a World Beer Cup Gold Medal in 2016, a GABF Silver Medal in 2017, a European Beer Star Bronze in 2017, and the Australian International Beer Awards Best IPA and Champion International Beer in 2018. Three Weavers is proudly brewed in Inglewood, California.