Thorn Beer Releases Countess Sparkula

SAN DIEGO — Thorn Brewing Co. is excited to announce the release of their newest specialty beer, Countess Sparkula, Imperial Breakfast Stout, 11.7% ABV.

This decadent breakfast-pastry beer was brewed in collaboration with Karl Strauss Brewing Company. “The legendary Paul Segura was reminiscing about his favorite cereal as a child, Count Chocula, and how he’d love to brew a beer with it to show all the young brewers how to do it right.” Doug Pominville, Thorn Barrio Logan’s Head Brewer, explained. “We both decided that it would be a perfect beer for Karl Strauss’ Collabapalooza with the timing of the cereal’s seasonal availability. The result is a velvety milk chocolate beer with complimentary coffee roast, magic, and nostalgia. We also put glitter in the beer because brewing beer should be fun, and everyone needs a little wonder and magic in their lives.”

This sparkly beer is being released this Friday, October 18th, at Thorn Mission Hills at 6 pm with live music, food and Countess Sparkula on tap as well as available in extremely limited edition 22 oz bottles. It will be available at the Thorn North Park and Thorn Barrio Logan tasting rooms starting Saturday, October 19th.

Collabapalooza is one of the most anticipated San Diego beer fests of the year with local breweries coming together to brew beers with each other so all the beers being poured at the fest are new, exciting and collaborations. This festival raises money for the San Diego Brewers Guild and truly speaks to the camaraderie and close-knit nature of the craft beer community here in San Diego.

About Thorn Brewing Co. 

Thorn Brewing Co. started out in 2012 in North Park as Thorn Street Brewery where they became known as San Diego’s ultimate neighborhood brewery. Their Barrio Logan location opened in 2017 and produces their beer on a 30-barrel system, houses their canning line as well as a tasting room and events space. Thorn Mission Hills just opened up this past summer and is already becoming a local hangout featuring 16 rotating taps, beer-to-go, and skeeball. For more information about Thorn Brewing visit thorn.beer. 

