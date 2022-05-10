Thielmann Joins Steel Keg Association

THIELMANN is delighted to announce that the company has joined together with other leading keg supply chain players to form the Steel Keg Association.

The Steel Keg Association is a marketing-focused non-profit organization that aims to increase the volume of beer and other beverages served from stainless steel kegs. These partners include BLEFA, Hillebrand Gori, Micro Matic, MicroStar Logistics, and Schaefer Container Systems.

The Steel Keg Association’s mission is underpinned by stainless steel’s sustainability credentials. A single stainless steel keg has an approximate lifespan of over 30 years, and at the end of its life, is 100% recyclable. Combined with quality, durability, and hygiene, this makes stainless steel kegs the optimal choice for transporting and storing beverages. Dan Vorlage, Executive Director of the newly formed association and MicroStar Logistics VP of Global Marketing, said:

“When you choose draft from steel kegs, you’re making the most sustainable choice by removing single-use packages from recycling and landfill streams.”

Research supports this statement. The new ISO-14040 framework Life Cycle Analysis published by Deloitte demonstrates the use of steel kegs is key to a circular economy. Kyle Tanger, Managing Director of Deloitte’s US sustainability practice, said:

“Steel kegs are truly one of the best examples of reusability and circularity, with decades of reuse potential. In the US, compared to single-use containers, steel kegs save over 400,000 metric tons of greenhouse gasses (GHGs) and keep roughly 500,000 tons of packaging out of landfills each year.”

The Steel Keg Association’s mission resonates with THIELMANN’s commitment to sustainability. We believe that stainless steel will play a vital role in making the brewing and beverage industries environmentally sound, so we can enjoy quality drinks and protect the planet.

The Steel Keg Association’s efforts will be focused on the US beer market initially, expanding to the UK and Western Europe later in 2022. We look forward to working with the Steel Keg Association to promote the use of stainless steel kegs as a sustainable solution.

About THIELMANN

THIELMANN is a one-stop shop for each and every need within the stainless steel container industry, supplying containers with storage capacity between five and 50,000 liters.

Our engineering know-how and uncompromising quality standards enable us to consistently deliver high-quality products and services along with our unrivalled container expertise which our customers have trusted for more than 275 years. Whatever the challenge – our customers can depend on our promise: To deliver the best container expertise our customers can trust.

For further information please email press@thielmann.com or visit www.thielmann.com.

About the Steel Keg Association

The Steel Keg Association is a marketing-focused non-profit organization, on a mission to help increase the volume of beer and other beverages served from stainless steel kegs. The Association’s founding members represent a diverse collection of leaders in the global steel keg supply chain: BLEFA, Hillebrand Gori, Micro Matic, MicroStar Logistics, Schaefer Container Systems and THIELMANN.

To learn more or get involved, email info@steelkegs.org or visit www.steelkegassociation.org.