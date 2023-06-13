The Virginia Beer Company Joins Lost Rhino Brewing for Combat Common Collaboration Beer to Benefit Veterans

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.— The Virginia Beer Company formally announced its participation in a multi-brewery collaboration hosted by Ashburn, VA’s Lost Rhino Brewing Company to benefit the Road Warrior Foundation, a non-profit focused on adventure therapy for veterans.

The beer, a California Common-style lager called Combat Common, was brewed at Lost Rhino Brewing with Old Ox Brewery, Honor Brewing Company, Hellbender Brewing Company, Lost Barrel Brewing, and The Virginia Beer Company all participating in the collaboration. It will be released the weekend of July 4th at various locations around the DMV region (DC, Maryland, Virginia), and will also be available at a celebration beer festival on August 5th at Lost Rhino that will feature all of the collaborating breweries.

The Road Warrior Foundation (RWF) is a non-profit organization that was formed by two friends and veterans who wanted to find a way to help those who were injured while serving their country. Notes Matt Moser (collab organizer & member of the RWF Board of Directors), “RWF puts every penny raised towards Adventure Therapy for Veterans in the forms of week-long motorcycle rides, skydives, camping, hunting, fishing, and anything else we can think of to get our nation’s veterans back out into the world and into a positive space; with all expenses covered by the foundation.”

For The Virginia Beer Company, whose official company mantra is ‘Beer · People · Purpose’, this collaboration fits organically into the community-focused brewery’s mission to always support causes and people that they care about, especially those with a natural connection.

“I met Matt, an active member of the Road Warrior Foundation, years ago at a beer festival fundraiser at Dynasty Brewing Co., and we’ve been in touch ever since,” said Robby Willey, co-founder of Virginia Beer Co. “When he reached out to ask if we wanted to be a part in this collaboration to raise awareness about RWF, we were an easy yes.”

With the other participating breweries all located in the DMV region, the Virginia Beer Co. is an outlier geographically in the collaboration. Willey sees this as a great opportunity to expand awareness about RWF.

“This is a win/win on many levels,” continued Willey. “We’re able to brew a beer together and take part in release events that will raise proceeds for an organization we have grown to feel strongly about. But because we’re a bit farther away from where the other participating breweries are located, it gives us an opportunity to build more awareness in our part of the state about what they’re doing. We’re already looking at future collaborations, including partnering with other veteran support programs that we already work with (such as ‘Operation Mount Up!’ with Dream Catchers at the Cori Sikich Therapeutic Riding Center).”

