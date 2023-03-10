The Ska Lager Joins Canned Craft Lager Lineup At Ska Brewing

DURANGO, Colorado – Ska Brewing is psyched to present the next lager in its year-round canned lineup: The Ska Lager will debut at the brewery World Headquarters on Thursday, March 9 and hit shelves next week.

The Ska Lager came to fruition much like Ska Brewing’s OG craft Lager Mexican Logger circa 1999: the brewing team’s beer style of choice is clean, refreshing lager that can be sipped any time of year— or time of day.

The 4.8% ABV Ska Lager is a no-nonsense, snappy, crisp, bright, easy-drinking lager with the gentlest floral aroma lent from its additions of Tettnang and Bravo hops. It’s a beer that makes you want another beer.

The Ska Lager joins Ska’s decorated and well-known canned lager family that includes Mexican Logger and its dark, winter sister Mexican-Style Lager Dark, Rue B. Soho Grapefruit Lager, and Ska Oktoberfest.

Grab a can of The Ska Lager at its release party on Thursday, March 9 at Ska Brewing’s World Headquarters where Rob Webster will play live at 5pm.

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award-winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include True Blonde, Modus Hoperandi and Rue B. Soho.

