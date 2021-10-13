The Colorado Brewers Guild and Left Hand Brewing Foundation Announce More than 65 Participating Breweries in Colorado Strong

DENVER, Colorado – The Colorado Brewers Guild and the Left Hand Brewing Foundation are thrilled to announce the participating breweries of Colorado Strong, a joint initiative created in 2020 to raise funds to support the Colorado craft brewing industry in the wake of COVID-19. A portion of the proceeds from the benefit beer will be donated to the Colorado chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and the Colorado Brewers Guild to support memberships fees and other programming beneficial to our industry.

This year’s Colorado Strong India Pale Ale recipe, provided by Dave Bergen of Joyride Brewing Company and Jason Ford ofBroken Compass Brewing Company, is made entirely of Colorado ingredients with Genie Pale and Vienna malt from Root Shoot Malting and Cascade, Chinook and Cashmere hops from Colorado Hop Company and yeast from Inland Island Yeast Company. Ingredients are free of charge for breweries through the Colorado Strong Fund who will pay each supplier for their products.

Beer lovers can expect to find a variety of renditions of Colorado Strong IPA as breweries are able to adapt the recipe as they see fit. The following brewery locations will release Colorado Strong IPA starting in November. Check with your local brewery or the Colorado Brewers Guild for specific release dates.

6 and 40 Brewery

Ball Brewing

Banded Oak Brewing

Barnett & Son Brewing Co.

Barquentine Brewing Company

Barrels & Bottles Brewery

Bent Barley Brewing Company

Berkeley Alley Beer Co.

Bierstadt Lagerhaus

Black Forest Brewing Company

Blue Spruce Brewing Company

Brix Brewery & Taphouse

Broken Compass Brewing

Camber Brewing Company

Carbondale Beer Works

CODA Brewing Co.

Copper Club Brewing Company

Counter Culture Brewery + Grille

Crow Hop Brewing

Dead Hippie Brewing

Dolores River Brewery

Epic Brewing Company

Florence Brewing Co

FlyteCo Brewing

Gilded Goat Brewing Company

Green Mountain Beer Company

Goldspot Brewing Company

Hideaway Park Brewery

Horse & Dragon Brewing Company

Jade Mountain Brewing Company

Joyride Brewing Company

Knuckle Puck Brewing

Left Hand Brewing

Living the Dream Brewing Company

Loveland Aleworks

LUKI Brewery

Mancos Brewing Company LLC

Mash Mechanix Brewing Co.

Mirror Image Brewing Company

Monumental Beer Works

Mountain Cowboy Brewing Company

Mountain Tap Brewery

Novel Strand Brewing Company

Odell Brewing Co.

Old 121 Brewhouse

Outworld Brewing

Over Yonder Brewing Company

Peaks N Pines Brewery

Peculier Ales

Purpose Brewing & Cellars

Rally King Brewing

Ramblebine Brewing

Red Swing Brewhouse

Renegade Brewing Co.

River North Brewery

Seedstock Brewing Company

Six Capital Brewing

Snowbank Brewing

Stoik Beer Company

Storm Peak Brewing

Timnath Beerwerks

Tres Litros Beer Co.

Two22 Brew

Vail Brewing Co.

Verboten Brewing & Barrel Project

Walter’s Beer, LLC

Westfax Brewing Company

WildEdge Brewing Collective

More to come

The list of Colorado Strong variations will be provided at a later time.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed craft breweries are members.

About the Left Hand Brewing Foundation

Founded in 2016 to support Left Hand Brewing Company’s charitable giving, the Left Hand Brewing Foundation (LHBF) is a 501c3 committed to brewing a stronger community where we work, live, and play. The LHBF supports primary needs, community support groups, arts and cultural activities, housing projects, medical research and responds to issues and emergencies in the Longmont community and beyond. All event proceeds, sponsorship revenue, and donations from Left Hand Brewing Foundation events benefit the LHBF and its beneficiaries.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/coloradostrong2021participatingbreweries