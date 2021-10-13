The Colorado Brewers Guild and Left Hand Brewing Foundation Announce More than 65 Participating Breweries in Colorado Strong

DENVER, Colorado – The Colorado Brewers Guild and the Left Hand Brewing Foundation are thrilled to announce the participating breweries of Colorado Strong, a joint initiative created in 2020 to raise funds to support the Colorado craft brewing industry in the wake of COVID-19. A portion of the proceeds from the benefit beer will be donated to the Colorado chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and the Colorado Brewers Guild to support memberships fees and other programming beneficial to our industry.
This year’s Colorado Strong India Pale Ale recipe, provided by Dave Bergen of Joyride Brewing Company and Jason Ford ofBroken Compass Brewing Company, is made entirely of Colorado ingredients with Genie Pale and Vienna malt from Root Shoot Malting and Cascade, Chinook and Cashmere hops from Colorado Hop Company and yeast from Inland Island Yeast Company. Ingredients are free of charge for breweries through the Colorado Strong Fund who will pay each supplier for their products.
Beer lovers can expect to find a variety of renditions of Colorado Strong IPA as breweries are able to adapt the recipe as they see fit. The following brewery locations will release Colorado Strong IPA starting in November. Check with your local brewery or the Colorado Brewers Guild for specific release dates.
- 6 and 40 Brewery
- Ball Brewing
- Banded Oak Brewing
- Barnett & Son Brewing Co.
- Barquentine Brewing Company
- Barrels & Bottles Brewery
- Bent Barley Brewing Company
- Berkeley Alley Beer Co.
- Bierstadt Lagerhaus
- Black Forest Brewing Company
- Blue Spruce Brewing Company
- Brix Brewery & Taphouse
- Broken Compass Brewing
- Camber Brewing Company
- Carbondale Beer Works
- CODA Brewing Co.
- Copper Club Brewing Company
- Counter Culture Brewery + Grille
- Crow Hop Brewing
- Dead Hippie Brewing
- Dolores River Brewery
- Epic Brewing Company
- Florence Brewing Co
- FlyteCo Brewing
- Gilded Goat Brewing Company
- Green Mountain Beer Company
- Goldspot Brewing Company
- Hideaway Park Brewery
- Horse & Dragon Brewing Company
- Jade Mountain Brewing Company
- Joyride Brewing Company
- Knuckle Puck Brewing
- Left Hand Brewing
- Living the Dream Brewing Company
- Loveland Aleworks
- LUKI Brewery
- Mancos Brewing Company LLC
- Mash Mechanix Brewing Co.
- Mirror Image Brewing Company
- Monumental Beer Works
- Mountain Cowboy Brewing Company
- Mountain Tap Brewery
- Novel Strand Brewing Company
- Odell Brewing Co.
- Old 121 Brewhouse
- Outworld Brewing
- Over Yonder Brewing Company
- Peaks N Pines Brewery
- Peculier Ales
- Purpose Brewing & Cellars
- Rally King Brewing
- Ramblebine Brewing
- Red Swing Brewhouse
- Renegade Brewing Co.
- River North Brewery
- Seedstock Brewing Company
- Six Capital Brewing
- Snowbank Brewing
- Stoik Beer Company
- Storm Peak Brewing
- Timnath Beerwerks
- Tres Litros Beer Co.
- Two22 Brew
- Vail Brewing Co.
- Verboten Brewing & Barrel Project
- Walter’s Beer, LLC
- Westfax Brewing Company
- WildEdge Brewing Collective
- More to come
The list of Colorado Strong variations will be provided at a later time.
About the Colorado Brewers Guild
The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed craft breweries are members.
About the Left Hand Brewing Foundation
Founded in 2016 to support Left Hand Brewing Company’s charitable giving, the Left Hand Brewing Foundation (LHBF) is a 501c3 committed to brewing a stronger community where we work, live, and play. The LHBF supports primary needs, community support groups, arts and cultural activities, housing projects, medical research and responds to issues and emergencies in the Longmont community and beyond. All event proceeds, sponsorship revenue, and donations from Left Hand Brewing Foundation events benefit the LHBF and its beneficiaries.
For More Information:
https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/coloradostrong2021participatingbreweries