The Alementary Releases Road Trip West Coast Double IPA

HACKENSACK, New Jersey – Road Trip is back on Friday, February 11th! Road Trip will transport you to the wide-open country roads: top down, sun on your face and wind in your hair. No maps allowed. Classically hop forward with notes of resinous pine, ripe citrus, and luscious tropical fruits, Road Trip sips an easy 8.5% ABV. Available on draft and in 16 oz. four-packs in our taproom as well as select retail partner locations.

Road Trip is our take on the classic west coast style with citrus and pine from Pacific Northwest hops sitting on top of a clean North American malt foundation. The clean bitterness, typical of the style, comes from a combination of quality hops and careful management of our notably challenging North Jersey water profile. There’s a reason why this style needs no further introduction: it’s just plain delicious.

About The Alementary Brewing Company

The Alementary Brewing Co. is an LGBTQ+ owned and operated microbrewery located in Hackensack, New Jersey. In April of 2016, Blake Crawford and Michael Roosevelt opened their doors for business as the first brewery in Hackensack, spearheading the introduction of the brewing industry in the city. With a team of just 12 people, The Alementary advocates for the support of small businesses across the state and is committed to the community that supports them. The Alementary has a reputation for creating clean, contemporary renditions of classical style beers.

For More Information:

https://www.alementary.com/