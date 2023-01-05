Temperance Beer Co. Releases First Ever Non-Alcoholic ‘Near Tears’ Double-Dry Hopped Near Beer

EVANSTON, Illinois – Temperance Beer Co. is excited to announce the release of its first non-alcoholic brew just in time for dry January. Near Tears is a near beer double dry-hopped with Amarillo and Mosaic hops. It pours a hazy pale straw color with a foamy white head. Though its notable flavors are reminiscent of a saison, Near Tears clocks in at just 0.3% ABV.

“Near Tears is the brew Temperance was meant to make—it’s the ultimate ‘temperance beer,’” said Temperance’s founder Josh Gilbert. “Our brewers are always up for a challenge, so this fall we talked about creating an N/A recipe for dry January. Last January was a rough go, sales-wise, so we wanted to be able to offer a flavorful brew that would not only give our dry-January friends a reason to leave the house, but also would be delicious enough for anyone to drink.”

“I’ve never had a non-alcoholic brew as tasty as Near Tears,” explained Gilbert. “The aromas are enticing, the body is light but firm,” he continued, “possessing a tang and brightness, and it finishes perfectly dry. It’s the antidote to the darkest month of the year.”

“Near Tears” double dry-hopped near beer will be available on Friday, January 6 on tap, only at the brewery.

About Temperance Beer Co.

As Evanston’s first and oldest brewery, they’ve never wanted to “keep up with the Joneses.” Through its award-winning yet accessible beers and investment in the community, they are creating a whole new neighborhood. The brewery has been featured in numerous media such as TimeOut Chicago, ABC-TV, Zagat, Crain’s Chicago Business, Red Eye, WCIU-TV, WBEZ-FM, the New York Times, WTTW News, and the Chicago Reader, among others. In its first competition, at just over a year old, Temperance took home a Silver Medal from the 2014 Great American Beer Festival® for Gatecrasher®, its English-style IPA. Gatecrasher followed up with GABF gold two years later. Temperance Beers are available throughout the Chicago metropolitan area and Colorado.

For More Information:

https://temperancebeer.com