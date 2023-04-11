Sycamore Brewing Unveils Details of New Charlotte Taproom

Slated to open this May, much-anticipated taproom will feature second-floor patio, two beer gardens, a taproom menu, stationed food truck and coffee shop

Charlotte, N.C. –Sycamore Brewing, Charlotte’s biggest independent brewery, today unveiled details of its brand-new South End taproom, providing a destination for beer drinkers, families, foodies and now coffee lovers alike. Located at2151 Hawkins Street next door to Sycamore’s original taproom, the expansive 10,000 square-foot space is slated to open this May.

Drawing inspiration from the natural beauty of North Carolina from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Carolina Coast, the taproom will span two stories with a 6,000-square-foot second-floor patio and bar overlooking Charlotte’s rail trail and city skyline. Complete with a ground-level beer garden, a full-service taproom with robust food offerings and the brewery’s new coffee shop – the space offers a 4-in-1 experience. Sycamore’s custom-built Airstream food truck will also be stationed upstairs as a nod to the original taproom space.

“At Sycamore Brewing, we believe in good times and great beer. That’s why we designed the brand-new taproom as a space not just for grabbing a drink but for kicking back, relaxing and connecting,” says Sycamore Brewing Owner Sarah Brigham. “Our bigger and better taproom has so much more to offer our customers including regular weekly specials, unique events and our new coffee shop. Its free-spirited aesthetic exudes a welcoming and laid-back vibe, and we look forward to welcoming everyone very soon!”

Located on the ground floor of the taproom, the new coffee shop Sycamore Café will serve house-brewed coffee, a selection of house-made cookies as well as pastries supplied by community bakers and chefs.

“We started to house roast small batches of our own coffee to add to select coffee beers, and we fell in love with the house-made cold brew coffee that went on tap at our production facility,” continued Brigham. “After perfecting our roasting process, we knew we had to make coffee a part of the new taproom and that’s how Sycamore coffee was born.”

Along with coffee and beer, the taproom will serve other beverage options including froze, cider, a curated wine list, cocktails on tap (some coffee inspired), boozy popsicles and beer floats with soft serve. Sycamore’s full food menu will include tasty pairings for featured beverages each week. Grab-n-go breakfast, lunch and dinner options will be available at the coffee shop or in the beer garden daily, and brunch will be offered on weekends. To follow along for updates regarding the taproom, visit @SycamoreCLT on Instagram.

About Sycamore Brewing

Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Justin and Sarah Brigham, Sycamore Brewing has been creating award-winning craft liquids since 2014. The brewery has grown and expanded at whirlwind speed since opening its doors, becoming Charlotte’s top beer producer in 2022. Sycamore’s bustling taproom and beer garden has consistently been ranked as one of the top Uber stops in Charlotte serving delicious craft beer each day alongside live music, food trucks and more. In November 2022, the brewery opened a bar concept at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and is expanding even more in early 2023 by moving its 2161 Hawkins Street location next door to a significantly bigger space,further establishing itself as a gathering place for good times and great beer. From year-round mainstays and IPAs to seasonal offerings and café inspired brews, Sycamore beer is available at major retailers in NC, SC, VA, TN, GA, and OH, with additional states to be added this year. For more information, visitwww.sycamorebrew.com. Stay connected with Sycamore Brewing on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook (@SycamoreBrewing).