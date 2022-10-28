Sycamore Brewing Releases Rising Hope Hazy IPA to Help Fund Pediatric Cancer Research

Charlotte, N.C. – Sycamore Brewing, a family-owned, award-winning craft brewery in Charlotte, announced the release of its third rendition of Rising Hope beer in partnership with National Pediatric Cancer Foundation’s Brewing Funds the Cure initiative. This year’s Rising Hope Hazy IPA (6.5% ABV) incorporates white peach and is available for purchase at local Charlotte grocery stores such as Harris Teeter. One hundred percent of the beer’s proceeds will be donated to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to help fund pediatric cancer research.

“It is an honor to be the North Carolina-based brewery chosen for a third year to join Brewing Funds the Cure in the fight against pediatric cancer,” says Sycamore Brewing Co-Owner, Sarah Brigham. “We are proud to “brew our part” and grateful that our community supports the cause each year and is able to enjoy a deliciously flavored beer in the process.”

Each year for the creation of the Rising Hope beer, brew masters from Florida Avenue Brewing and Cigar City Brewing design a recipe that one chosen brewery from each state must use as a base, with this year’s flavor being white peaches. The ingredients are then provided to the breweries free of charge by Yakina Chief Hops, Country Malt Group and Amoretti Flavors and are then tweaked by each brewery to produce a Rising Hope beer that matches its unique style, philosophy and process. For the first time this year, Sycamore also designed its own label for the beer.

In addition to white peach, Sycamore’s take on the beer includes supporting flavors of Juicy Fruit bubblegum, citrus and tropical notes. Toasted wheat bread and cereal malt flavors combine with the fruitiness to create an overall crushable IPA with an unmistakable peach flavor. The mildly hazy beer presents a clean malt profile with a bronze appearance and crisp light-bodied feel.

