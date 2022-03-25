Sycamore Brewing Releases New Cinnamon Bun Latte Blonde

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Sycamore Brewing, a family-owned brewery in Charlotte, N.C. that has grown to be one of the largest brewers in the Carolinas, announced the release of Cinnamon Bun Latte (6.2% APV), a new blonde ale with delicious hints of coffee and cinnamon in each sip. The blonde ale is now available for purchase at Sycamore Brewing’s taproom, select grocery stores and other specialty beverage stores across the state within the next few weeks.

“One of my favorite things about this beer is the fact that it was brewed with coffee beans that were roasted right here in Sycamore’s facility,” said brewery co-owner, Sarah Taylor Brigham. “Each sip tastes like the perfect balance of sweet and bitter – like a cinnamon bun dipped in espresso!”

Sycamore’s Cinnamon Bun Latte tastes of spicy cinnamon, warm vanilla, rich caramel, a dash of honey and dark chocolate/roast coffee. The base beer is English-inspired, with English ale yeast and lots of rich English specialty malts. The beer was conditioned on a combination of Saigon and Ceylon cinnamon for a week, then infused with house-roasted beans (Columbian) and Madagascar vanilla.

The beer is the first release in the Barista Series.

About Sycamore Brewing

Sycamore Brewing, a Charlotte-based brewery, has been producing award-winning craft liquids since 2013 and is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team, Justin and Sarah Brigham. Sycamore has grown and expanded at whirlwind speed since opening its doors and has consequently quadrupled its total beer production since 2018. Sycamore operates a bustling taproom and beer garden complete with craft beer, live music, food trucks and more, and has consistently been ranked as one of the top Uber stops in Charlotte. In the fall of 2022, the company will open a café inside its taproom, expanding its offerings and further establishing Sycamore Brewing as a gathering place for good times and great beer. Sycamore beer is available in NC, SC, VA, TN, KY, GA, and OH, with additional states to be added this year.

For More Information:

https://www.sycamorebrew.com/