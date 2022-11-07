Sycamore Brewing New Airport Location is Now Open at Charlotte Douglas International

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Sycamore Brewing,Charlotte’s top beer producer, today announced its new location in partnership with global restaurateur HMSHost at Charlotte Douglas International Airport is open. The brewery’s first venture outside of its original South End taproom is located in Concourse E, the largest of the five concourses, and will serve travelers Sycamore’s beloved beers in addition to an all-new dining menu.

To complement the beverages on tap and in cans, the 1,828-square-foot casual concept serves wine and a variety of appetizers, pizza, salads, handhelds and entrée selections. The concept will also offer breakfast daily until 10 a.m. Several menu items are named in tribute to the Queen City, like the Uptown Burger with an impossible burger patty, veggie mozzarella and kale slaw, and the CLT Chop Salad with bacon, fresh avocado, roasted corn and hard cooked egg, while others like the Southern Girl and Mountain Candy breakfast plates are named in honor Sycamore’s popular beer mainstays.

“Since we first opened for business eight years ago, we have grown an exponential amount with 2022 on pace to nearly double 2020 retail distribution sales,” says Sycamore Brewing’s co-owner, Sarah Taylor Brigham. “With this earned success, we decided it was the right time to take on a new endeavor at the airport and we look forward to seeing how this fun concept will further serve our Charlotte community and travelers, too, with good times, great beer, and now great food.”

For the design of the space, the Sycamore team took a Carolina Bohemian approach with a fresh, natural and fun vibe that feels approachable and relaxed. A spacious bar with wrap-around seating serves as the center point and is accompanied by pops of light green and pink hues, plus neon signage and cheerful murals that read “life is brewtiful” and “I’m leaving on a jet plane, but first, beer!”

In addition to Sycamore’s new airport location, the brewery has said goodbye to its 2161 Hawkins Street taproom and is moving into a significantly bigger space next door in early 2023. More information will be announced in the coming months.

Sycamore’s airport location is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

About Sycamore Brewing

Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Justin and Sarah Brigham, Sycamore Brewing has been creating award-winning craft liquids since 2013. The brewery has grown and expanded at whirlwind speed since opening its doors, becoming Charlotte’s top beer producer in 2022. Sycamore’s bustling taproom and beer garden has consistently been ranked as one of the top Uber stops in Charlotte serving delicious craft beer each day alongside live music, food trucks and more. In November 2022, the brewery opened a bar concept at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and is expanding even more in early 2023 by moving its 2161 Hawkins Street location next door to a significantly bigger space, further establishing itself as a gathering place for good times and great beer. From year-round mainstays and IPAs to seasonal offerings and café inspired brews, Sycamore beer is available at major retailers in NC, SC, VA, TN, KY, GA, and OH, with additional states to be added this year.

