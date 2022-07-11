Sycamore Brewing Introduces Beach Candy, Tropical Take on Mainstay Beer

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Charlotte’s biggest independent brewer, Sycamore Brewing announces its newest beer, Beach Candy (6.0% ABV). The easy-drinking IPA, made to enjoy on a hot summer day, is available today on-draft and in cans at Sycamore Brewing’s taproom in the Queen City.

“Beach Candy is a tropical take on our flagship beer Mountain Candy with each crisp sip transporting you to paradise.” Says Sycamore Brewing’s co-owner, Sarah Taylor Brigham. “With a lower ABV, it’s crushable and the perfect IPA to sip on this summer, just as we intended it to be.”

The specially chosen hops in Beach Candy limit the piney taste of a traditional IPA and allow for the tropical fruits and notes of citrus, berry and candy to shine. Its minimal malt flavor helps to highlight the tropical twist of mango, pineapple, orange and tangerine in every sip. This light and refreshing summer beer will be available in four-packs at stores throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia and Ohio in the coming weeks.

About Sycamore Brewing

Sycamore Brewing, a Charlotte-based brewery, has been producing award-winning craft liquids since 2013 and is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team, Justin and Sarah Brigham. Sycamore has grown and expanded at whirlwind speed since opening its doors and has consequently quadrupled its total beer production since 2018. Sycamore operates a bustling taproom and beer garden complete with craft beer, live music, food trucks and more, and has consistently been ranked as one of the top Uber stops in Charlotte. In the fall of 2022, the company will open a café inside its taproom, expanding its offerings and further establishing Sycamore Brewing as a gathering place for good times and great beer. Sycamore beer is available in NC, SC, VA, TN, KY, GA, and OH, with additional states to be added this year.

For More Information:

https://www.sycamorebrew.com/our-brews