Sycamore Brewing Celebrates National IPA Day with Re-Release of Peak Farm IPA

Charlotte, N.C. – Sycamore Brewing, the family-owned brewery in Charlotte, N.C. known for its award-winning craft liquids, is celebrating National IPA Day with the re-release of Peak Farm (7.2% ABV).

The brewery favorite is one of the first beers that started it all for Sycamore. Featuring the same great-tasting flavor that fans know and love with an all-new label, Peak Farm is now available at Sycamore’s South End taproom and at supermarkets and other specialty beverage stores across North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia and Ohio.

“We are incredibly excited to bring back this bright, citrusy West-Coast inspired classic,” says Sycamore Brewing’s co-owner, Sarah Taylor Brigham. “As one of our all-time favorite IPAs, it only made sense to relaunch it on National IPA Day. We love any reason to celebrate!”

Peak Farm has tasting notes that are predominantly floral with hints of apricot and mango, making it a suitable beer to sip on any time of year.

About Sycamore Brewing

Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Justin and Sarah Brigham, Sycamore Brewing has been creating award-winning craft liquids since 2013. The brewery has grown and expanded at whirlwind speed since opening its doors, becoming Charlotte’s top beer producer in 2022. Sycamore’s bustling taproom and beer garden has consistently been ranked as one of the top Uber stops in Charlotte serving delicious craft beer each day alongside live music, food trucks and more. This fall, the brewery is expanding even more by opening a bar concept at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and moving its 2161 Hawkins Street location next door to a significantly bigger space, further establishing itself as a gathering place for good times and great beer. From year-round mainstays and IPAs to seasonal offerings and café inspired brews, Sycamore beer is available at major retailers in NC, SC, VA, TN, KY, GA, and OH, with additional states to be added this year. For more information, visitwww.sycamorebrew.com. Stay connected with Sycamore Brewing on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook (@SycamoreBrewing).