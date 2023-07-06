Sycamore Brewing Announces New Juicy Lager & Return of Fan-Favorite Drippy

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Sycamore Brewing, the largest Charlotte-born brewery and top three craft brewery in North Carolina, announces the release of brand new Juicy Lager (7.2% ABV) IPA alongside the return of tropical fan-favorite Drippy (7% ABV). Juicy Lager is a one-off distribution mainly in Charlotte and surrounding areas, whereas Drippy has a larger distribution in select stores spanning several states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia and Ohio.

“Juicy Lager and Drippy make perfect sense for summertime sipping,” says Sycamore Brewing Co-Owner, Sarah Taylor Brigham. “Both these easy-drinking, crushable beers are packed with fruity, refreshing flavors for lager lovers and IPA fans alike.”

Juicy Lager’s upfront tangerine and Valencia orange flavors are intertwined with bright grapefruit for a light finish. The hazy beer is brewed with lager yeast, preserving its lager-like characteristics while delivering an abundance of hop flavor, low bitterness and soft mouth feel.

Drippy’s bright mandarin orange, lime, grapefruit and tangerine notes combine with vanilla and melty creamsicle for a fresh and fruity drinking experience from first sip to last drip.

About Sycamore Brewing

Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Justin and Sarah Brigham, Sycamore Brewing has been creating award-winning craft liquids since 2014. The brewery has grown and expanded at whirlwind speed since opening its doors, becoming Charlotte’s top beer producer. In November 2022, the brewery opened a bar concept at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and has expanded even more by moving its original taproom location next door to a 21,000-square-foot space in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood, further establishing itself as a gathering place for good times and great beer. From year-round mainstays and IPAs to seasonal offerings and café inspired brews, Sycamore beer is available at major retailers in NC, SC, VA, TN, GA, and OH, with additional states to be added this year.

For More Information:

https://www.sycamorebrew.com/