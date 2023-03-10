Switchback Releases Roasted Red Ale & Karsten Lager in 16oz cans

BURLINGTON, Vermont – Switchback Brewing Co., home to Vermont’s iconic Switchback Ale — has released their Roasted Red Ale and Karsten Premium Lager in 16oz cans for the first time.

“With the recent addition of a new Quadrel Techline high speed labeler, the brewery now can create out-of-the-box labels that truly fit the personality of each beer,” says Brewery Founder and Brewmaster, Bill Cherry. “The new equipment eliminates color and print limitations of mass-produced pre-printed cans which we used to have to order by the truckload.” Switchback’s graphic designer, Interrobang Design Collective, whom they have worked with since the Brewery’s founding, utilized many of the creative features that Amherst Label offers to make dynamic cans that come alive as you rotate them.

Roasted Red Ale:

Roasted Red Ale was the second beer ever released by Switchback and quickly became a cult favorite. This deep mahogany-red colored ale leads with a rich caramel maltiness balanced with a bold hop signature, followed by a delicate cocoa roasted finish. The bold citrus and flowery aromas of Amarillo hops are balanced by dark caramel malts, providing an intense malt profile, with a touch of roast malt to cleanse the palate of any sweetness. To create hop complexity, Simcoe hops are added for kettle additions and dry-hopping. The newly designed label is an expression of Vermont’s fifth season – mud season, featuring a red barn board pattern accented by icy metallic lettering. This is the time of year to embrace the extra sunlight and enjoy robust beer outside!

Find Roasted Red Ale 16oz can 4-packs in limited quantities at the brewery and at select stores throughout Switchback’s distribution footprint.

Karsten Premium Lager:

Karsten Lager is crisp, clean and expertly crafted. It features Switchback’s delicious malt signature, balanced by noble hops with just a hint of sweetness. Modest to the bone despite the skill it takes to make, this beer is made for drinking not crowing about. A beer big on details but not boastful about them. But like all of us, Karsten deserves to have some fun – check out his antics in the “Karsten Klips” Series (https://bit.ly/KarstenKlips).

Find Karsten in 16oz can 4-packs and 12oz can 12-packs throughout Switchback’s distribution footprint.

Quick Facts:

Name: Roasted Red Ale

Available: March – April

Stats: 5.6% ABV | 50 IBU

Packaging: 16oz 4-pks & draught

Availability: At the brewery and at select stores throughout Switchback’s distribution footprint.

Name: Karsten Lager

Available: Year-Round

Stats: 5.1% ABV | 15 IBU

Packaging: 16oz 4pks, 12oz can 12pks & draught

Availability: At the brewery and throughout Switchback’s distribution footprint

About Switchback Brewing Company

Original: Switchback Brewing Company was founded in 2002 by master brewer Bill Cherry. To maximize complexity and flavor, the beer is left unfiltered and carbonated during fermentation by the yeast itself, creating a 100% naturally conditioned beer. In 2017, Switchback Brewing Co. officially became the first 100% employee-owned brewery in Vermont via an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), keeping the brewery locally owned and operated at its original home in Burlington, VT. Switchback beers are distributed throughout Vermont, New England plus parts of New York and Virginia.

For More Information:

https://www.switchbackvt.com