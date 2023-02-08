Switchback Releases New DIPA Cat

BURLINGTON, Vermont – Switchback Brewing Co., home to Switchback Ale – Vermont’s best-selling craft beer, announces the latest in their DIPA Cat Series. Take a thrilling leap with Wai-iti Cat! Meaning “little-water” in Maori, this New Zealand hop jumps headfirst into exhilarating notes of pink pineapple and sweet Galia melon. An extreme 9.1% ABV with a drop of tart sweetness that rebounds quick and fades away.

“While trekking in the mountains of New Zealand (Aotearoa) I met a wonderful group of intrepid women who hiked with me and taught me all about New Zealand fauna, some Maori language and culture, and their pride in the globally renowned hops grown near their hometown,” says Brewmaster, Bill Cherry. “We stayed in touch after I returned and while sharing a photo they sent from the Wai-iti region with our Brewer Morgan, who spearheads our innovative DIPA Cat program, we discovered that Wai-iti is also the name of an intriguing New Zealand hop variety. From there, the concept of “Wai-iti Cat” was born.”

Wai-iti Cat’s label celebrates New Zealand’s classic rite of passage – bungee jumping. With the addition of a new Quadrel Techline high speed labeler the brewery now has the ability to create out-of-the-box labels that truly fit the personality of each DIPA Cat. A spot varnish finish on a matte base allows featured design elements to come alive as the can is rotated.

The DIPA Cat designs are a collaboration between Switchback’s long-time Graphic Designer, Interrobang Design, and Artist, Sole Kitchen. Wai-iti Cat joins Octane Cat, Galaxy Cat, Cashmere Cat, Calypso Cat, and El Dorado Cat in the rotating lineup of 16oz 4-packs with more Cats to come. Find it in limited quantities at the brewery and in select stores across our distribution footprint.

Quick Facts:

Name: Wai-iti Cat DIPA Available Now Stats: 9.1% ABV | All grain & no added sugar Packaging: 16oz 4pks & draught Availability: Select Vermont stores and the brewery

About Switchback Brewing Company

Switchback Brewing Company was founded in 2002 by master brewer Bill Cherry and his longtime friend Jeff Neiblum. To maximize complexity and flavor, the beer is left unfiltered and carbonated during fermentation by the yeast itself, creating a 100% naturally conditioned beer. In 2017, Switchback Brewing Co. officially became the first 100% employee-owned brewery in Vermont via an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), keeping the brewery locally owned and operated at its original home in Burlington, VT. Switchback beers are distributed throughout Vermont, New England plus parts of New York and Virginia.

For More Information:

https://www.switchbackvt.com/wai-iti-cat