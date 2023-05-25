SweetWater Brewing Releases Red White and Blue American Lager

ATLANTA — SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater Brewing” or “SweetWater”), the ninth largest craft brewer in the U.S. and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today announces the summer release of SweetWater American Lager, a special edition of SweetWater’s flagship Lager, featuring American red, white, and blue branding now available in over 10 states across the U.S. with further national distribution coming soon.

Ty Gilmore, President, U.S. Beer, Tilray Brands, said, “SweetWater’s American Lager is a salute to American craft beer and our best-selling flagship Lager. We hope the refreshing and crisp American Lager will be a staple at backyard barbecues, tailgates, and get-togethers this summer.”

SweetWater’s American Lager (4.5% alcohol by volume) is a clean-bodied craft beer with a 100% premium Pilsner grain bill along with Crystal and Hallertau hops, expertly brewed for easy-drinking. The new American Lager is now flowing at SweetWater’s flagship taprooms in Atlanta, Georgia and Fort Collins, Colorado and is also available in 12-packs of 12oz cans at grocery and liquor stores, as well as bars and restaurants across the U.S. in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Colorado, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Maryland, California, Kentucky, Minnesota, Texas, Missouri, West Virginia, and Mississippi.

This Memorial Day weekend, SweetWater will also be one of the participating breweries at this year’s Brew at the Zoo from 6pm to 9:30 p.m., May 27, at 800 Cherokee Ave. in Atlanta. To find Sweetwater’s American Lager and other craft brews near you, checkout SweetWater’s beer finder online at www.SweetWaterBrew.com.

About SweetWater Brewing

One of Atlanta’s original craft breweries, founded 26 years ago, SweetWater Brewing is now the 9th largest craft brewers in the U.S. With two flagship breweries in Atlanta, Georgia and Fort Collins, Colorado, SweetWater’s award-winning craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.