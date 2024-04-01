SweetWater Brewing Launches Hammer Red Amber Ale to Support Georgia Aquarium

ATLANTA, Ga.— SweetWater Brewing Company, the largest craft brewer in the Southeast and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc., announced the release of its new Hammer Red Amber Ale, the latest collaboration beer as part of its partnership with Georgia Aquarium. A portion of sales of the limited-release beer will be donated to Georgia Aquarium to support its mission of inspiring awareness and preservation of oceans and aquatic animals worldwide. Hammer Red Amber Ale is available throughout Georgia now until October 2024.

Inspired by Georgia Aquarium’s research initiatives, education programs and conservation efforts that benefit sharks and rays, Hammer Red Amber Ale (5.6% ABV) is brewed with Magnum, Saaz, and Cascade hops and delivers light caramel flavors, with a touch of wheat for a refreshing finish with a little bite.

“As one of Atlanta’s crown jewels and an important force in protecting our oceans and marine life, our partnership with Georgia Aquarium is incredibly important to SweetWater and part of our continued support for clean and healthy waterways. We also know this cause is just as important to our fans, as we saw so much support for the special-edition cans of our flagship 420 Pale Ale that were available last November, when we started this new relationship,” said Terry Hopper, VP of Sales for Tilray Beers. “Amber ales are a cornerstone style of American craft beer, and with Hammer Red Amber Ale, our brewers have created a delicious, easy-drinking beer that pairs well with a variety of foods, whether you’re grabbing a quick bite between exhibitions at Georgia Aquarium or enjoying it while grilling in the backyard.”

“Our continued partnership with SweetWater is a natural fit as both brands aim to support clean water and give back to the community,” said Hiroshi Okuda, senior director of strategic marketing and corporate partnerships. “We’re excited to debut Hammer Red Ale with SweetWater to showcase another amazing animal that is in need of protection.”

Hammer Red Amber Ale is available in six-packs of twelve-ounce cans and on draft, including at SweetWater’s Taproom. To find the beer in a store or on-premise location near you, please visit SweetWater’s Beer Finder.

About SweetWater Brewing

SweetWater Brewing Company, the largest craft brewer in the southeast, is an award-winning brewery known for its stash of heady brews including the original 420 Extra Pale Ale and loads of IPAs. Sweetwater’s craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

About Georgia Aquarium

Georgia Aquarium is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in Atlanta, Ga. that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Georgia Aquarium is committed to working on behalf of all marine life through education, preservation, exceptional animal care, and research across the globe. Georgia Aquarium continues its mission each day to inspire, educate, and entertain its millions of guests about the aquatic biodiversity throughout the world through its engaging exhibits and tens of thousands of animals across its eight major galleries.

For More Information:

https://www.sweetwaterbrew.com/