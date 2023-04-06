SweetWater Brewing Company Expands West Coast Distribution Into Nevada

ATLANTA – SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater Brewing” or “SweetWater”), Atlanta’s craft beer trailblazer and the 10th largest craft brewer in the U.S., today announces its extended family of craft brands, which includes Green Flash Brewing and Alpine Beer, is now available in Nevada. SweetWater’s portfolio of popular hop-forward beers, including SweetWater’s 420 Extra Pale Ale, Green Flash’s West Coast IPA, and Alpine’s Duet IPA, are now available in more than 1,000 points of distribution across 44 states, including the following retailers: Costco, Lee’s Liquor, Walmart, Safeway, Whole Foods Market, Albertsons, Vons, Trader Joe’s, and Target.

Ty Gilmore, President, U.S. Beer at Tilray Brands, Inc., said, “Nevada is a key market in our strategic expansion plan across the West. We see sky-high potential in that market, which will expand the exposure and reach of our growing family of craft beer brands.”

SweetWater’s best-selling craft beers will be distributed statewide in both cans and kegs across Nevada through Breakthru Beverage, including:

SweetWater 420 Extra Pale Ale (5.7 % alcohol by volume (ABV)): SweetWater’s flagship beer, this best-selling West Coast-style ale is accentuated with a stimulating hop character.

(4.6% ABV): A unique, light bodied wheat ale enhanced with a hint of fresh blueberries. Green Flash West Coast IPA (7% ABV): Green Flash’s flagship brew, this best-seller helped define the West Coast-style IPA style.

Alpine’s original West Coast-style single IPA that strikes a harmonious hop balance. Alpine Nelson (7% ABV): A hazy straw hued ale with tropical hop aroma, named after the outstanding Nelson Sauvin hop varietal from New Zealand.

Alpine Infinite Haze: (6.5% ABV): A brilliant Hazy IPA with endless aromas of citrus and berry with notes of fresh apple, peach and orange peel.

About SweetWater Brewing:

One of Atlanta’s original craft breweries, founded 26 years ago, SweetWater Brewing is now the 10th largest craft brewery in the U.S. With two flagship breweries in Atlanta, Georgia, and Fort Collins, Colorado, SweetWater’s award-winning craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

About Green Flash:

Part legend, part luck, the elusive green flash is a San Diego sensation. But to us, it’s more than a burst of brilliant green light as the sun sets into the sea — it’s a magical moment that signals the end of an extraordinary day and the start of an epic night. Green Flash pioneered a new style of beer with its iconic WEST COAST IPA® craft beer. Today, its talented brewing team is keeping Green Flash at the forefront of craft beer by innovating specialty ales that are uniquely Green Flash and introducing them to new beer enthusiasts around the country.

About Alpine Beer: Founded as a small-town brew in Southern California with a passion for great beer and a thirst for adventure, Alpine has been crafting high-quality ales since 1999. Known as the “Home of Pure Hoppiness,” people have traveled from near and far to get ahold of our special beers. Today, Alpine remains committed to brewing hop-forward beers and bringing them to beer lovers from coast-to-coast.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

