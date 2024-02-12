SweetWater Brewing and Atlanta Track Club Join Forces to Promote Active Lifestyles

ATLANTA— SweetWater Brewing Company, the largest craft brewer in the Southeast and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, announced a new partnership with Atlanta Track Club, the second-largest running organization in the United States that delivers world-class running events and training programs along with community outreach in the Metro Atlanta Area. As the official beer partner of all Atlanta Track Club, SweetWater will support Atlanta’s vibrant running community and celebrate the benefits of an active lifestyle. This will include having a presence at all Atlanta Track Club events such as the Peachtree Road Race and Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend.

Through this collaborative partnership, SweetWater will enhance race-day experiences by engaging in activations and working closely with Atlanta Track Club to host community-building events. SweetWater will also serve its refreshing selection of craft beers at Atlanta Track Club events as part of the Peachtree Road Race festivities.

“We are excited to partner with Atlanta Track Club and support their incredible work,” said Ty Gilmore, President of U.S. Beers for Tilray Brands. “As a brand deeply rooted in our community, we believe it’s important to support organizations that inspire individuals to live balanced and active lives and foster a strong sense of community through shared experiences.”

“SweetWater Brewing’s commitment to community engagement aligns perfectly with our mission at Atlanta Track Club,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club. “We believe this partnership will enhance the overall experience for our participants and provide them with a well-deserved celebration after their achievements.”

Kick off your race experience with SweetWater Brewing at the Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend, February 24-25, 2024. Don’t miss the chance to celebrate with a cold, refreshing SweetWater brew, the official beer of the Atlanta Track Club.

About SweetWater Brewing

SweetWater Brewing Company, the largest craft brewer in the southeast, is an award-winning brewery known for its stash of heady brews including the original 420 Extra Pale Ale and loads of IPAs. Sweetwater’s craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

For More Information:

https://www.sweetwaterbrew.com/