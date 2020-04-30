Suzie’s Organic Hard Seltzer To Be Introduced in Key Markets This Summer

PENDLETON, Ore .– Suzie’s Brewery Company announced that it will introduce an organic, gluten-free line of hard seltzer—to be offered in five flavors under the brand name Suzie’s Organic Hard Seltzer. Product launch is planned for key markets this summer.

The spiked sparkling water with a kiss of fruit was inspired by the most popular flavor trends of recent years. Taste buds will be flooded with CitrusFlip™, KiwiMango, Peachy, and VeryBerry™—sold in a 12-can multipack. The same fruit flavors—plus a Naked nonflavored—will also be sold in single-flavor six-packs.

Suzie’s brand is rooted in off-the-trail outdoor culture. Batches will be canned up to be savored with folks in the great, wide open but are equally delectable within the safe confinement of an indoor base camp—provided consumption is six feet from the closest drinking partner. Or as they say in Montana: “Why so close?” The company is out to prove there ain’t nothin’ soft about hard organic.

Chris Barhyte, founder of Suzie’s Brewery Company, states, “Since we couldn’t find a superior tasting organic hard seltzer, we decided to brew one up ourselves. Now we want to extend our reach through a network of industry-leading distributors and bring this Mother Nature approved hard seltzer to their customers.”

Barhyte continued, “The brand personality is on the quirky side—hard seltzer that’s equally at home in the backwoods or backyard. Either way, we’ll be introducing a fun outdoor vibe. As we say, it’s refreshing when you’re feeling salty.”

Each natural flavor was sourced in the USA—carefully scrutinized to ensure a defining but subtle fruit finish. The goal was a pristine drinking adventure, whether it’s straight out of the can or on the rocks with a garnish.

Certified by Oregon Tilth, a leading nonprofit organic certifier, Suzie’s Hard Seltzer ingredients meet the purist’s standard supported through manufacturing produced by a wind-power source. Each 12-fluid-ounce slim can serves 5% alcohol by volume (ABV), 100 calories, 2 grams of carbs, and zero grams of sugar brewed with organic alcohol fermented from organic cane sugar and organic-sourced natural flavors.

Mike Young, Suzie’s brewmaster, states, “We began with water from the Blue Mountains of Northeast Oregon and added ingredients grown using organic-certified farming practices. Wild flavors for a refined palate.”

And to support Suzie’s environmental commitment, it developed the Plant A Tree Promise™. Through a partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects (edenprojects.org), natural landscapes are being replanted worldwide. So as customers enjoy a Suzie’s beverage, they can rejoice that a tree will be planted whenever 12 cans are sold. The goal is to grow a throng of green thumbs from coast to coast.

Distribution and sales inquiries should be directed to Chris Barhyte at 503.342.7693 or chris@barhyte.com. Visit suzieshardseltzer.com to learn more.

