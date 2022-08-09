Stem Ciders Releases Flock Star Watermelon Cider in Partnership with Denver Zoo

LAFAYETTE, Colorado – Stem Ciders is getting a little wild by teaming up with their longtime partner, Denver Zoo, for the wider release of Flock Star, which has now evolved into a watermelon cider. Originally released in 2021 to commemorate the Zoo’s Flock Party, one of the organization’s largest fundraising events, Flock Star began as a blend featuring two of Stem Ciders’ most beloved ciders, A Salted Cucumber and Hibiscus.

Flock Star pours a bright flamingo pink hue and appropriately celebrates the exotic birds they’re named after. This unprecedented melding of cucumber and hibiscus flavors from two fan-favorite ciders resulted in a backdrop of the crisp rind and gentle berry notes found in watermelon. Leaning further into that watermelon profile, this year the Stem Ciders team decided to add watermelon juice to the recipe. The result is a bright, refreshing, slightly sweet cider that finishes crisp and clean, perfect for summer.

“Many people that tried the original Flockstar would’ve sworn that it was a watermelon cider,” said Patrick Combs, Director of Innovation and Quality at Stem Ciders. “The addition of watermelon juice really takes Flock Star to the next level of refreshment, and helps consumers better understand what to expect from this refreshing summer cider.”

This year’s release of Flock Star returns the week of August 8 and will hit wider distribution across the state of Colorado with limited national distribution as well. Flock Star will also once again feature prominently at the Zoo’s 2022 Flock Party on Saturday, September 10. As a lead-up to this event, Stem Ciders will be hosting a pair of Keep the Glass Flock Star events at both their RiNo and Acreage locations on August 29th and August 31 respectively with a portion of proceeds from both events going to support their long-standing partners at Denver Zoo. Additionally, a portion of proceeds from each four-pack sold from the taproom and retail partner locations will also go to support the Zoo as well.

“We’re grateful to Stem Ciders for their ongoing support and partnership,” said Jake Kubie´, Director of Communication at Denver Zoo. “Their contributions to the Zoo and Flock Party will give our guests an unforgettable experience, and help support the construction of an amazing new home for our American and Chilean flamingos.”

Flock Star is now available in four-packs to-go via both Stem Ciders locations and will be available for delivery online shortly via the Stem Ciders webstore.

About Stem Ciders

Stem Ciders is a fast-growing regional cidery based in Lafayette Colorado that distributes dry-focused craft ciders to 20 US states, ships directly to consumers across 38 states, and exports to Russia and Japan. With “The World is Your Orchard” as its mantra and using fresh-pressed apple juice from the Pacific Northwest, Stem’s superpower is creating completely unique ciders that capture the palates of wine drinkers, craft beer drinkers, and consumers seeking better-for-you beverages in the alcohol space. From the elegance of Real Dry, to the spicy Chile Guava, to the compelling A Salted Cucumber, and to the inspiring Carrot Ginger Turmeric, Stem provides cider experiences meant to redefine what cider is all about. Learn more at stemciders.com

About The Denver Zoo

Home to almost 3,000 animals representing more than 450 species, Denver Zoo is a non-profit 501©(3) organization, and the city’s oldest and most passionate advocate for the natural world. The Zoo is among the most visited cultural destination in Colorado, serving almost 2 million people per year, and accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), which assures the highest standards of animal care. With the mission inspiring communities to save wildlife for future generations, Denver Zoo dedicates almost $2 million annually to Zoo-led programs aimed at protecting animals within their natural habitats around the world.

For More Information:

https://stemciders.com