Stable Craft Brewing Rings in 2024 With New Beers, Ciders and Events

Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing rings in 2024 with new tasty craft beers and ciders, delicious farm fresh cuisine and exciting new promotions. If ‘having more fun’ is one of your New Year’s resolutions, Stable Craft is the place to help turn your resolution to reality. Mark your calendars for some January love at Stable Craft Brewing!

Wednesday, January 3 at 4 pm – Steal the Mug – Kick off the New Year with Stable Craft’s January Mug. You’ll want to keep this one at the office for those important meetings. Purchase ANY beverage and take home this special glass mug.

Friday, January 5 – Friday Night Love: Pomegranate Mule Cider release at 4 pm & Live Music by Alex Arbaugh at 7 pm – Celebrate the New Year with Pomegranate’s good fortune – Stable Craft’s Pomegranate inspired Mule showcases the flavors of pomegranate, ginger and lime for a delicious twist on classic cocktail. Local favorite, Mr. Alex Arbaugh, takes to the stage to kick off 2024 on a great note! He’ll be performing a wide array of rock, folk, Americana and more. Come out for the new Pomegranate Moscow Mule Cider & stay for complimentary entertainment!

Saturday, January 6 – FREE Farm Brewery Tours from 12-3 pm – Join us Saturday, January 6th for FREE sustainable brewery tours conducted from 12-3 pm every half hour. Grab lunch & drinks and then go behind the scenes of a working farm brewery! Complimentary tours are open to guests of Stable Craft Brewing. Children must be supervised at all times.

Sunday, January 7 – Brunch & Brews from 12-3 pm – Spend Sunday brunching with the best of them! We’ll be serving up our new Brunch & Brews menu from 12-3 pm featuring breakfast poutine, smoked salmon, raspberry chocolate waffles, CiderMosas & more!

Friday, January 12 – Friday Night Love: Old-Fashioned Inspired Cider release at 4 pm & Live Music by Pat Anderson at 7pm – A cider designed to play off Stable Craft’s Prohibition Party. This Old-Fashioned cider is reminiscent of the classic cocktail inspired by a speakeasy… with a bourbon flavoring, a twist of orange and a dash of cherry. Then at 7pm, join us as we welcome Pat Anderson to the stage to ring in 2024!

Friday, January 13 at 5:30 pm – Speakeasy Prohibition Dinner Gala – Unleash the spirit of the roaring 20’s as we celebrate the new year in true style! Indulge in speakeasy inspired ciders, prohibition beers, Prime Rib & Shrimp buffet, don your finest Gatsby-inspired attire & enjoy a swinging good time. Featuring live music by the Kurt Crandall Blues Band 6:30-9:30 pm.

Tickets can be purchased via: stablecraftbrewing.com/events/speakeasy-prohibition-dinner-gala

Sunday, January 14 – Brunch & Brews from 12-3 pm – Sunday calls for brunch at a craft brewery! Enjoy our new Brunch & Brews menu from 12-3 pm featuring breakfast burgers, potato steak wraps, corned beef & eggs, CiderMosas & more.

Sunday, January 14 – Pints & Ponies from 1-3 pm – A great winter outing for the whole family during MLK Weekend. Visit with the horses & donkey of Stable Craft Brewing! Open to guests of Stable Craft Brewing. Children must be supervised at all times.

Sunday, January 14 – Sunday Jams with Alex Arbaugh from 5-8 pm – Local musician, Alex Arbaugh, returns to the stage performing a wide range of rock n’ roll, folk & more…have another beer, it’s a 3-day weekend!

Friday, January 19 – Friday Night Love: Honey Pear Cider release at 4 pm & Live Music by Pasquale DiMeo at 7 pm – Crisp, tart pear cider sweetened with local honey creates a delicious flavor combination that pairs perfectly with live jams by Pasquale DiMeo!

Sunday, January 21 – Brunch & Brews from 12-3 pm – We’ll be serving up our new Brunch & Brews menu from 12-3 pm featuring breakfast poutine, smoked salmon, raspberry chocolate waffles, CiderMosas & more!

Wednesday, January 24 – Sunday, January 28 – Restaurant Week at Stable Craft from 4-9:30 pm – Join us for a week of culinary delights! Our Restaurant Week menu featuring all three courses for one tasty price: $28 per person; does not include gratuity. See Stable Craft’s website for the Restaurant Week Special 3-Course Menu. Their regular menu will also be available.

Friday, January 26 – Friday Night Love: Jasmine & White Peach Cider at 4 pm & Live Music by Ian Blackwood at 7 pm – Look for an exotic twist to our delicious peach cider. Our base cider is infused with fragrant jasmine and tantalizing white peach creating this delicious flavor profile. Hurry this one never lasts long! Then, bringing NEW music to Stable Craft this January, Ian Blackwood is an americana-folk-rock singer/songwriter based out of Richmond. He is involved in the local alt-country scene and currently performs with Woody Woodworth & The Piners and Dogwood Brothers. Join us on Friday, January 26th from 7-10pm for great jams & newly released white peach jasmine cider!

Saturday, January 27 – Gluten Free Cider Pairing Dinner from 6-8:30 pm – Take your tastebuds on a journey this January with Stable Craft’s Gluten Free Cider Pairing Dinner on Saturday January 27th. Taste our extraordinary craft ciders that have been tested and developed over the past few years, complemented with a delicious chef-inspired four-course menu that is also gluten free. This exclusive experience will include the opportunity to learn from our Cidermaker as you’re walked through the fermentation and flavors of each cider, along with our Executive Chef describing the hand-selected ingredients for each plate.

Tickets can be purchased via: stablecraftbrewing.com/events/gf-cider-pairing-dinner

Sunday, January 28 – Brunch & Brews from 12-3 pm – The final Sunday of January should be celebrated with a yummy brunch! Enjoy our new Brunch & Brews menu from 12-3 pm featuring breakfast burgers, potato steak wraps, corned beef & eggs, CiderMosas & more.

Private Heated Igloos available to rent throughout January. Private igloos are the perfect answer to outdoor dining. Order dinner and drinks off the brewery’s regular menu and enjoy the privacy of a serene winter evening on the patio! Heated igloos seat up to 8 guests and come with a private server. Igloos are available by reservation only. Perfect for small holiday parties, family get-togethers, romantic evenings, a night out with friends and more!

Book an Igloo: stablecraftbrewing.com/igloo-booking-page

About Stable Craft Brewing

Stable Craft Brewing is a one-of-a-kind, four season, sustainable farm brewery and event center, located between Staunton and Waynesboro, Virginia. Well-known for their award-winning craft beer, cider and soda, the brewery also features an upscale, bistro-style menu with hearty entrees and distinct flavors. Recently selected for the 2023 Virginia Green Travel Leader award and also the recipient of the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year, Stable Craft is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero-food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and event facility. Stable Craft Brewing will continue to host new and exciting innovative events for the community throughout the year.

For More Information:

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com/