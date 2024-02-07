Stable Craft Brewing February 2024 Calendar of Releases and Events

Virginia – Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing celebrates the month of love with fun special events and all kinds of specials from igloos to growlers throughout the month! Mark your calendars for some February love at Stable Craft Brewing!

Friday, February 2 at 4 pm – Friday Night Love: Blueberry Limoncello Cider Release & Live Music by Alex Arbaugh (7-10pm). Celebrate the beginning of February with a refreshing Blueberry Limoncello cider! Tart lemon combines with juicy blueberry in this limited release.

Sunday, February 4 at 1 pm – Paint & Sip with Catelyn Kelsey Designs (SOLD-OUT). Stay posted for the next Paint & Sip class announcement!

Wednesday, February 7 at 4 pm – Steal the Glass & NEW Sour Ale: Punchbowl Social Release. Stable Craft’s NEW Pomegranate Blueberry Sour Ale (aka Punchbowl Social) dances over the taste buds with a burst of fruity brilliance! This refreshing sour strikes the perfect harmony between tartness and juiciness for a memorable drinking experience. Try it on Wednesday, February 7th on tap and available in bottles during our Steal the Glass night. Purchase any beverage & take home our “Febrewary” pirate themed souvenir glass while supplies last!

Friday, February 9 at 4 pm – Friday Night Love: Strawberry Cider Release; Live Music by Pat Anderson (7-10pm) & Vow Renewal with Elvis Add-On for Igloo Reservations. Sweeten your evening with our limited Strawberry Cider release the weekend before Valentine’s day. Stable Craft is pleased to welcome Pat Anderson to the stage as well for the perfect date night!

Romance is in the air and it’s the perfect time of year to share a grand gesture with your special someone! Stable Craft will be offering an exclusive Vow Renewal with Elvis add-on to our private heated igloo rentals on February 9th, 2024. Profess your undying devotion with none other than the King of Rock & Roll as your witness! Package includes professional Elvis officiant to lead you through your vow renewal & customized souvenir vow renewal certificate.

Saturday, February 10 from 1-4pm – Doggie Bowl; Live Music by PJ Knoetgen (7-10pm). Celebrate the Saturday before the Super Bowl with man’s best friend! Bring Fido for a fun day out at Stable Craft Brewing featuring NEW Punchbowl Social: Pomegranate Blueberry Sour Ale & Strawberry Cider as well as bistro style cuisine.

Sunday, February 11 – Stable Craft will be closed for the Super Bowl and reopening on Wednesday, February 14th for Valentine’s Day!

Wednesday, February 14 from 4-9:30pm – Valentine’s Day Dine-In Promo. Celebrate your love without the hassle of a reservation. Stable Craft will be featuring a special dine-in only promo where you will receive half off any dessert with the purchase of two (2) adult entrees, sandwiches or burgers.

Friday, February 16 at 4 pm – Friday Night Love: Raspberry Cider Release & Live Music Pasquale DiMeo (7-10pm). Love is in the air and we know you’ll LOVE this berrylicious Raspberry cider – join us for this limited release! Celebrate the Friday after Valentine’s with rousing tunes by Pasquale DiMeo from 7-10pm.

Saturday, February 17 from 12-5pm – LumberJack & Jill Winter Games, Live Music by Alex Arbaugh (2-5pm) & DJ Rick Rowe Dance Party (5:30-10pm). Gear up for a day of adrenaline-pumping Lumberjack Games that will have you chopping, tossing, and hoisting your way to victory! Unleash your inner Lumberjack at the Ultimate Timber Challenge and have the chance to win a FREE chainsaw, courtsey of James River Equipment.

Live on Stage during the LumberJack & Jill Games: Alex Arbaugh of Sundried Oppossum Tomatoes will be performing live music at Stable Craft on Saturday, Feb. 17th from 2-5pm.

Enjoy lunch or dinner and craft drinks while jamming out and watching the winter sports!

As the sun sets on the Lumberjack Games, gear up for the Evening Timber Jam—an electric extravaganza of music, dance, and pure fun! Join us for internationally renowned DJ Rick Rowe, famous for spinning tunes that echo from the Rocky Mountains to the Everglades of Florida. No Outside Food or Drink. ID & Purse Check at door. Doors Open at 5:30p; LIMITED SEATING

Sunday, February 18 from 1-3pm – President’s Weekend Sunday Pints & Ponies. Celebrate Presidents Weekend with Stable Craft’s Signature Pints & Ponies on February 18th! Join us for lunch & drinks and then visit the horses and donkey of our farm…We’ll provide carrots and the know-how for interacting with horses. Children must be supervised by an adult.

Wednesday, February 21 from 6-8pm – Stable Craft Mug Club Party. Mug Club Member Exclusive: the next Mug Club party will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 21st from 6-8pm in the Brewers Club! Join us for an exclusive beverage pre-release and complimentary small plate appetizers. Tony the Beer Guy, our Head Brewer, will be in attendance to speak with you about his passion for brewing our craft beers and ciders. If you’re not a Mug Club member but want to partake in this exclusive event, sign up via the ticket link below – perks include members’ only parties with limited or pre-releases each month as well as larger pours of drafts!

Thursday, February 22 from 6-8pm – Mid-Winter Beer Pairing Dinner. This long awaited celebration of Farm to Glass: Beer Pairing Dinner is one you won’t want to miss! Exclusively held in the Brewers Club on Thursday, Feb. 22nd from 6-8pm. Head Brewer Tony “Zap” will lead you through a highly detailed and enthralling journey to describe the flavors and styles used to create our beers. A custom five-course menu has been curated by our Head Chef to compliment each beer while elevating your senses. Tickets are limited and expected to sell out.

Friday, February 23 at 4pm – Friday Night Love: Watermelon Basil Cider Release & Live Music by Valerie McQueen (7:30-9:30pm). Tired of the cold? Get a little taste of Summer with this Friday’s Watermelon Basil Cider release! We’re pleased to welcome local talent – Valerie McQueen to the Stable Craft stage for an evening of live music. Authentic, singer-songwriter Valerie McQueen uses her voice as an instrument to tell life’s stories. A little bit folk, sometimes country, Valerie chronicles a life shaped by seasons through melody and rhythm, sharing experiences that we can all relate to.

Special Pricing for Private Heated Igloos during February. Private igloos are the perfect answer to outdoor dining. Order dinner and drinks off the brewery’s regular menu and enjoy the privacy of a serene winter evening on the patio! Heated igloos seat up to 8 guests and come with a private server. Igloos are available by reservation only. Perfect for small holiday parties, family get-togethers, romantic evenings, a night out with friends and more!

Save $50 off the regular igloo rental rate during the month of February!

Febrewary Fill Ups: $10 Growler Fills on Sundays. Bring your growler during your visit to Stable Craft on Sundays throughout February & we’ll fill it with any beer on tap for only $10! Growlers must be consumed off premises. Promo available 2/4, 2/18 & 2/25 from 12-9pm. Does not include growler purchase, tax or gratuity.

Stable Craft Brewing is a one-of-a-kind, four season, sustainable farm brewery and event center, located between Staunton and Waynesboro, Virginia. Well-known for their award-winning craft beer, cider and soda, the brewery also features an upscale, bistro-style menu with hearty entrees and distinct flavors. Recently selected for the 2023 Virginia Green Travel Leader award and also the recipient of the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year, Stable Craft is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero-food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and event facility. Stable Craft Brewing will continue to host new and exciting innovative events for the community throughout the year.

For More Information:

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com