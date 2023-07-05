Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill Announces July 2023 Calendar Of Events

Nobody does summer better than Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill with award-winning craft beers, delicious food, tasty ciders, fun events and an awesome atmosphere! Stay cool and happy at Stable Craft Brewing and be sure to mark these dates on your calendar. Our team at Stable Craft Brewing will be looking forward to seeing you!

Saturday, July 1 at 6:30 pm -Live Music, Refreshing Craft Beer & Cider, Sumptuous Food and Awesome Atmosphere!

Sunday, July 2 at 4 PM – Sunday Sunsets w/ Half Price Bottles of Wine w/ purchase of entree, sandwich, or entrée. Rotating selection on bottles of wine.

Wednesday, July 5 at 4 PM – July “Hammer Time” Steal the Glass: For those that aren’t at the beach, we’re bringing the beach to you…. with our “Hammer Time” Glass You can touch this… with the purchase of any beverage. While supplies last. Perfect way to celebrate Hump Day

Friday, July 7 at 4 pm -Friday Night Love- Watermelon Cider Release & Live Music from Pasquale DiMeo – Keeping cool as we enter the dog days of summer with this refreshing watermelon-infused cider.

Saturday, July 8 at 6:30 pm – Sultry Summer Nights w/ Live Music: Wound Up Trio – Enjoy wide array of country music hits from local singers Wound Up. Performing an array of new and old favorites.

Sunday, July 9 at 4 pm– Sunday Sunsets w/ Half Price Bottles of Wine w/ purchase of entree, sandwich, or entrée. Rotating selection on bottles of wine.

Wednesday, July 12 at 4 pm Wine Down Wednesday: 1/2 Off Bottles of Wine w/ Entrees, Sandwiches, Entree Salads Rotating selection of Bottles of Wine. Purchase any entree, sandwich, or Entree. Perfect way to celebrate Hump Day!

Friday, July 14 at 4 pm -Friday Night Love w/ Alex Arbaugh and Pina Colada {Pineapple, Coconut} Cider Release – Island drinks it is … we’ve captured this tropical cocktail in our July’s cider release… so dip your toes in the sand and kick back with this cider.

Sunday, July 16 at 4 pm– Sunday Sunsets w/ Half Price Bottles of Wine w/ purchase of entree, sandwich, or entrée. Rotating selection on bottles of wine.

Wednesday, July 19 at 4 pm – Wine Down Wednesday: 1/2 Off Bottles of Wine w/ Entrees, Sandwiches, Entree Salads Rotating selection of Bottles of Wine. Purchase any entree, sandwich, or Entree. Perfect way to celebrate Hump Day!

Friday, July 21 at 4 pm -Friday Night Love w/ Sean Patrick and Strawberry Daiquiri Cider Release – Boat drinks it is … we’ve captured this tropical cocktail in our July’s cider release… so dip your toes in the sand and kick back with this cider.

Saturday, July 22 at 5 pm -Salsa & Bachata Dance Night On the Patio – Ever wanted to learn to dance the Salsa or Cuban Bachata?

Complimentary dance class from 5-6pm followed by social dance 6-9:30pm. Event is open to Stable Craft guests; Enjoy dinner & drinks while you dance the night away under the stars.

Sunday, July 23 at 4 pm– Sunday Sunsets w/ Half Price Bottles of Wine w/ purchase of entree, sandwich, or entrée. Rotating selection on bottles of wine.

Wednesday, July 26 at 4 pm – Wine Down Wednesday: 1/2 Off Bottles of Wine w/ Entrees, Sandwiches, Entree Salads Rotating selection of Bottles of Wine. Purchase any entree, sandwich, or Entree. Perfect way to celebrate Hump Day!

Friday, July 28 at 4 pm – Friday Night Love – Pat Anderson Music, Oktoberfest Release 6% ABV & Peach Bellini Cider Release – Dust off your lederhosen for a taste of Germany.This traditional Oktoberfest is brewed with 100% German malts, Tettnang & Hallertauer Noble Hops, and fermented w/ German lager yeast (hey, we did brew with our free-range water) Perfect for the summer to fall transition and pairs well with a bratwurst or a big bavarian pretzel. Prost! We’ve also crafted a peach-inspired Bellini cider!

Saturday, July 29 at 5:30 pm – LOVE the 80’s To Death Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre – Get ready to travel back in time with the Love the Eighties To Death Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre! Join us on Sat Jul 29 2023 at 5:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time at 375 Madrid Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980 for an unforgettable night of mystery and nostalgia. Step into the world of the 80s and help us solve a thrilling murder mystery while enjoying a delicious dinner. Dress up in your best 80s attire and get ready for a night of fun, laughter, and suspense. Our talented cast of actors will guide you through the evening, dropping hints and clues along the way. Will you be able to crack the case before it’s too late? Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind event! Grab your friends and family and join us for a night to remember.

Sunday, July 30 at 4 pm – Sunday Sunsets w/ Half Price Bottles of Wine w/ purchase of entree, sandwich, or entrée. Rotating selection on bottles of wine.

About Stable Craft Brewing

Stable Craft Brewing, recently selected for the 2023 Virginia Green Travel Leader award and also the recipient of the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year, is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero-food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and has planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

