Stable Craft Brewing Announces September 2023 Calendar Of Events

September is here and Stable Craft Brewing is THE place to BE for your favorite fall activities! Cooler weather means the return of stout season and fan favorite: Pints & Ponies, along with NEW college football watch parties on the screens at both indoor and outdoor bar areas. Whether it’s tasting our delicious craft beverages and chef inspired meals, listening to live music, attending our Fish Fry, Murder Mystery or Fireside Haunts events, or exploring the beautiful farm, there’s something for everyone to to enjoy at the brewery throughout September!

Friday, Sept. 1 at 4 pm – Friday Love Series: Watermelon Rose Cider Release; Live Music with Shannon Branch 6:30-9:30pm. Taste this truly unique limited cider, pairing the sweetness of watermelon with the floral fragrance of rose! Shannon Branch kicks off Labor Day weekend on a great note, performing originals and covers from Eric Church, Kenny Chesney, George Strait, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard & Johnny Cash.

Saturday, Sept. 2 at 1 pm – College Football Watch Party: UVa vs. Tennessee; Ben Weimer Live Music 2-5pm; Alex Arbaugh Band Live Music 6:30-9:30pm. Join us for the first college football watch party in the Saddleback Ballroom as the Cavaliers take on the Volunteers; enjoy ice cold craft beer with the game! Enjoy live music throughout the day with an afternoon show by local country musician, Ben Weimer, and then the Alex Arbaugh Band performing in the evening; featuring Alex Arbaugh, Paul Cline, and Shelton Sprouse.

Sunday, Sept. 3 at 2 pm – Ben Weimer Live Music. Labor Day Weekend live music continues on Sunday with Ben Weimer; fans of old and new country music will enjoy this show!

Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 4 pm – September “Get Out” 14 oz Stoneware Mug Edition of Steal the Glass: purchase any beverage and receive this custom camp-themed mug while supplies last!

Friday, Sept. 8 at 4 pm – Friday Love Series: Pineapple Lychee Cider Release & Salsa Bachata Dance Night with C’ville Bachata Social at 5pm. Start Friday evening off with a Pineapple Lychee Cider release: our twist on the tropics; we’ve paired sweet Pineapple with citrusy Lychee nut flavors to create a delicious combination. Ever wanted to learn to dance the Salsa or Bachata? Join us on the patio for a complimentary dance class from 5-6pm followed by a social dance 6-9:30pm. This interactive event is complimentary to Stable Craft guests; enjoy dinner & drinks while you dance the night away under the stars!

Night Latch: American Stout 6.6% ABV will also be releasing on Friday at 4pm, along with a beer-battered fish fry. Crafted with crystal & chocolate malts, Night Latch retains the sweet flavors of caramel & chocolate. Cascade and Nugget hops offset this stout’s sweetness while its medium body allows for more enjoyment of its exquisite flavors. Paired with a Night Latch beer-battered fish fry, this event will be perfect for the whole family! Enjoy fresh fried fish with Vidalia onion Hickory smoked beans and cornbread served with tallow roasted smoked Guajillo peppers, glazed in apricot brown sugar butter all for only $13 a plate.

Saturday, September 9 at 8 am – 2023 Valley Veterans Ride for Heroes Bike Ride; Experience the challenge and beauty of the Shenandoah Valley while supporting our nation’s heroes; cool off with a “Roll Call” VFW collaborative brew at Stable Craft after the ride! The Valley Veterans Ride for Heroes is a charity bicycle ride to raise funds dedicated to helping America’s combat veterans and their families. All fundraising goes to Boulder Crest Retreat, a therapeutic and wellness center which works with combat veterans and their families, enabling them to deal with the trauma of their combat experiences. Presented by the 12 Veterans of Foreign War Posts in the central Shenandoah Valley.

Saturday, Sept. 9 at 12 pm – College Football Watch Party: JMU vs. UVa & Purdue vs. VT; Cherry Red Live Music 6:30-9:30pm. Can’t stand being in the stands? Stable Craft is your best bet! Watch the Dukes take

on the Cavaliers or Purdue vs. Tech at the indoor or outdoor bar while enjoying a beer or two. Our NEW Sliders are the perfect game day fare! Then, Wild Horses couldn’t keep them away: performing all of your Rolling Stones favorites, Cherry Red Duo from Charlottesville will give you all the Satisfaction you need!

Friday, September 15 at 4 pm – Friday Love Series: Elderflower Grapefruit Cider Release & Live Music with Alex Arbaugh at 6:30pm. Refreshing and botanical, Grapefruit and Elderflower combine to create a refreshing cider with floral bouquet that will intrigue your palate! Alex Arbaugh returns to the stage to showcase his solo guitar & vocal skills – sure to be a crowd pleasing show!

Saturday, September 16 at 3:30 pm – College Football Watch Party: VT vs. Rutgers; UVa vs. Maryland at 7 pm; Love the 80’s to Death Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre at 5:30 pm & Live Music 6:30-9:30 pm. When you can’t see it in person, we’re there for you! Grab a cold drink and root on the Hokies as they go up against the Scarlet Knights at 3:30pm and then watch as the UVa Cavaliers go up against the Maryland Terrapins at 7pm on one of our indoor or outdoor screens to enjoy at the brewery throughout September! Live Music with Burtnette Duo 6:30-9:30p performing a wide range of acoustic classic, country and folk songs.

Rather do dinner and a show than watch sports? We’ve got the perfect evening for you: step into the world of the 80’s and help us solve a thrilling murder mystery while enjoying a delicious dinner! Dress up in your best 80s attire and get ready for a night of fun, laughter, and suspense. Our talented cast of actors will guide you through the evening, dropping hints and clues along the way. Will you be able to crack the case before it’s too late? Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind theatrical experience! Grab your friends and family and join us for a night to remember.

Dinner Buffet Menu includes:

Caesar Salad To the Max

Swayze’ Chicken Cordon Bleu

Optimus Prime Beef Stroganoff

Ferris Bueller’s Green Beans Almondine

Totally Tubular Mac N Cheese

Chocolate Willy Wonka Style Dirt Cake

Sunday, September 17 at 1 pm – Pints & Ponies; Fireside Haunts with Ghosts of Staunton at 7:30 pm. Pints & Ponies returns: meet Morocco & friends in the Stable Craft Stables with a craft beverage in hand! Take photos with family and friends and enjoy the opportunity to be up close with the horses. Children and dogs are welcome, but must be supervised.

Stable Craft’s next Fireside Haunts event will be taking place around the firepits on Sunday evening at 7:30 pm. Enjoy dinner and craft beverages at Stable Craft before the free show, featuring spooky firsthand tales by Ghosts of Staunton Tour Guides.

Friday, September 22 at 4 pm – Friday Love Series: Return of BIG Bad Leroy Brown Ale & Jasmine & White Peach Cider Release & Live Music with Randy Black Duo at 6:30 pm; College Football Watch Party: NC State vs. UVa at 7:30 pm. Big Bad Leroy Brown Maple Sweet Potato Brown Ale 7% ABV returns on draft and in bottles KAPOW! BIG Bad Leroy Brown Ale is crafted with seasonal notes of sweet potato puree, maple, cinnamon, and Madagascar vanilla. Fall’s finest flavors blend together in this delicious brew. Look for an exotic twist to our delicious peach cider. Our base cider is infused with fragrant jasmine and tantalizing white peach creating this delicious flavor profile. Hurry this one never lasts long! Pair the cider release with live music by Randy Black starting at 6:30pm or watch as the Wolfpack takes on the Cavaliers at 7:30pm while savoring craft beers & bites with fellow fans.

Saturday, September 23 at 6:30 pm – Fall Jams: Live Music by Savvy; College Football Watch Party: VT vs. Marshall. Bringing the groove to your Saturday: Savvy, a local funky jam band takes the Stable Craft stage at 6:30pm! Football fans can grab a cold one and join us in watching VA Tech take on Marshall’s Thundering Herd.

Friday, September 29 at 4 pm – Friday Love Series: Persimmon & Pear Cider Release & Live Music with Ben Weimer at 6:30pm. Usher in autumn with the addition of the classic fall fruits of Pear & Persimmon, lending a delicious twist to our Brazen cider. Savor in the flavor while being serenaded by local country musician, Benjamin Weimer, onstage at 6:30pm.

Saturday, September 30 at 6:30 pm – Fall Jams: Live Music by Alex Arbaugh; College Football Watch Party: Pittsburgh vs. VT & UVa vs. Boston. Local musician, Alex Arbaugh, takes the stage at 6:30pm with his well-loved vocals and guitar skills. Come out to Stable Craft for September’s final college football watch parties: the Hokies will play against the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Cavaliers take on the Boston College Eagles. Cheer on your favorite team while sipping on a craft beer or cider – nothing feels better in the fall!

About Stable Craft Brewing

Stable Craft Brewing, recently selected for the 2023 Virginia Green Travel Leader award and also the recipient of the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year, is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero-food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and has planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

