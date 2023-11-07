Stable Craft Brewing Announces November 2023 Calendar of Events

As the temperatures begin to drop, November rings in a special time of year to celebrate family, traditions, food and all things cozy at Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing! Stable Craft is the ideal location to gather, reminisce and savor delicious hand-crafted beverages and cuisine. November highlights include new stout releases, a Ciderpalooza to celebrate Virginia Craft Cider week, live music, holiday craft workshops and a limited Pumpkin Pie Cider release over Thanksgiving.

Mark your calendars and take advantage of all that Stable Craft Brewing has to offer this November:

Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 4pm – Steal the Glass: purchase any beverage and receive a custom 16oz stainless pint glass while supplies last – perfect for hunting season!

Friday, Nov. 3 at 4pm – Friday Love Series: Festivus for the Restivus Blond Stout Release; Apple Pie Cider Release & Live Music by Pat Anderson 6:30-9:30pm. It’s a double feature for our new beverage releases during the first weekend of November! Join us for the NEW for 2023 Festivus for the Restivus Blonde Stout 6.6% ABV release available on tap and in bottles. Celebrate like the Constanza clan and air your holiday grievances over our seasonal Blonde Stout, infused with French vanilla coffee beans, cacao and Madagascar vanilla. Notes of sweet apple and spice blend together for a cider reminiscent of the American classic for the Apple Pie Cider release. Pair the new beverage releases with live music by local musician: Pat Anderson!

Saturday, Nov. 4 at 5:30pm – Salsa Bachata Night in the Ballroom. Ever wanted to learn to dance the Salsa or Cuban Bachata? Come out to the brewery for a complimentary dance class from 5:30-6:30 pm followed by social dance 6:30-9:30 pm. This event is open to Stable Craft guests; enjoy dinner and drinks while you dance the night away in the Saddleback Ballroom!

‍Sunday, Nov. 5 at 4pm – S’mores & Sunsets. Cozy up by the fire and roast marshmallows! Purchase any adult entree and receive a free S’mores Kit from 4-9pm on Sunday’s.

Friday, Nov. 10 at 4pm – Friday Love Series: Green Apple Cider Release & Live Music by Alex Arbaugh 6:30-9:30pm. Taste this week’s new crisp cider flavor: green apple cider! Paired with local favorite, Alex Arbaugh, takes the stage performing a wide array of hits rock, folk, Americana and more from 6:30-9:30 pm.

Saturday, Nov. 11 at 12pm – Buy a Beer for a Veteran; Live Music by Randy Black 6:30-9:30 pm. From now until Veteran’s Day, you’ll have the opportunity to pay it forward by donating funds to a special “Veteran Beer Tab” when closing out your tab. You can contribute any amount you wish, but we suggest a $6 donation for a single beer pour. On November 11, veterans and active-duty personnel will be able to use the Veteran Beer Tab to pour their first beer, thanks to our amazing patrons! We’ll keep pouring beers from the tab until the funds are depleted! Enjoy an evening of acoustic rock with Randy Black – LIVE on Stage from 6:30-9:30 pm.

‍Sunday, Nov. 12 at 1pm – Live Music by Josh & the Dirty Rags; Pints & Ponies; S’mores & Sunsets 4-9 pm. NEW MUSIC ALERT! Accustomed to the road for the last few years, Josh & the Dirty Rags are a delightful mix of Appalachian Folk, Bluegrass & New Orleans Jazz. Listen to live banjo, accordion and vocals while enjoying craft beverages and delicious food at Stable Craft Brewing from 1-4 pm!

‍Also happening from 1-3pm: Pints & Ponies AKA a Sunday tradition at our farm brewery: enjoy pints with the horses (and donkey) of our farm! Grab lunch and socialize with our four-legged friends; children must be supervised by an adult. Then partake in s’mores & sunsets from 4-9 pm with a free s’mores kit with any adult entree purchase.

Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 4 pm – Igloo Rental Season Begins. Private igloos are the perfect answer to outdoor dining. Order dinner and drinks off our regular menu and enjoy the privacy of a serene winter evening on the patio! Heated igloos seat up to 8 guests & come with a private server. Igloos are available by reservation only. Perfect for small holiday parties, family get-togethers, romantic evenings, a night out with friends & more! Rental season runs from Nov. 15th-March 9th, 2024.

Friday, Nov. 17 at 4 pm – Friday Love Series: Salted Caramel Cider Release; Live Music by the Loya Duo 6:30-9:30 pm. Try this week’s sweet and savory cider combo: salted caramel cider – perfect for the fall! Then grab dinner and rock out to the Loya Duo from 6:30-9:30 pm.

‍Saturday, Nov. 18 at 12 pm – Ciderpalooza Seafood & Cider Fest: VA Craft Cider Week Celebration; Live music by Wound Up 6:30-9:30pm. We’ve got everything you need to celebrate Virginia’s Craft Cider Week during our Cider Festival, including seafood specials, new cider releases, live bagpipers, and apple-themed activities! Cap off the evening with live country music by local trio, Wound Up from 6:30-9:30pm.

‍Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2pm Thanksgiving Centerpiece Workshop w/ Faded Poppy; S’mores & Sunsets 4-9pm. Celebrate the festive season with our Stable Crafting events this November & December, co-hosted with Faded Poppy! Faded Poppy, based in Waynesboro, VA, are creators of whimsical & boho wedding floral arrangements. With their expertise, in this first class, you will learn how to arrange a Thanksgiving floral arrangement from 2-4pm. Grab your favorite pair of floral snips (we have a few extra if you need one) and join us. This is meant to be fun so you don’t need to be an expert, just bring a good attitude! Flowers & vase will be provided with each ticket. Purchase any adult entree and receive a free S’mores Kit from 4-9 pm.

Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 3pm – Mossy Creek Chocolate Oatmeal Stout Release; Drinksgiving w/ Live Music by Alex Arbaugh 6:30-9:30pm. This rich & creamy stout is a Stable Craft fan favorite! Featuring a subtle roasted quality, complemented by sweet chocolate malts; while the addition of oatmeal adds a smooth, rich body to the beer. 6% ABV. We’ll be open early at 3pm to kick off the new release and celebrate Drinksgiving! The night doesn’t end there – enjoy a hand crafted meal with the new release and listen to live tunes by Alex Arbaugh from 6:30-9:30pm!

Friday, Nov. 24 at 12pm – Friday Love Series: Pumpkin Pie Cider Release & Live Music with Ben Weimer 6:30-9:30pm. Open early at 12pm for all those who want to start their Thanksgiving weekend early with the perfect cider for the holiday – a delicious blend of fall spices gives this Pumpkin Pie cider its signature kick! Best enjoyed while listening to live music by local country musician, Ben Weimer, at 6:30pm.

Saturday, Nov. 25 at 6:30pm – Live Music by the Loya Brothers. We’re pleased to welcome The Loya Brothers back to the stage during Thanksgiving weekend for a fun-filled evening of music! Bring your family and friends for this one – it’s sure to be a blast!

Sunday, Nov. 26 at 3pm – Wreath Making Workshop w/ Faded Poppy; S’mores & Sunsets 4-9pm. Our Stable Crafting series continues with a wreath making workshop from 3-5pm hosted by Faded Poppy where you’ll learn how to create a wreath from scratch using a wreath frame, fresh local evergreen branches, and Faded Poppy’s staple items, such as baby blue eucalyptus and rustic festive accents! Wreath frame is 16” diameter with finished wreath size, dependent upon the shape of stems used and your own whims. Ticket price includes dedicated event space and all wreath supplies. Please note that evergreen branches can be sticky & sharp so please provide your own gardening gloves as well as garden snips for cutting your greenery.

About Stable Craft Brewing

Stable Craft Brewing, recently selected for the 2023 Virginia Green Travel Leader award and also the recipient of the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year, is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero-food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and has planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

For More Information:

