Stable Craft Brewing Announces March 2024 Calendar of Events

Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill is coming in like a lion this March with award-winning craft beers, delicious food, tasty ciders, heated igloos, fun events and an awesome atmosphere! Stay warm and happy at Stable Craft Brewing and mark these dates on your calendar. Our team at Stable Craft Brewing will be looking forward to seeing you!

Friday, March 1 – Friday Night Love –Plum + Black Currant Cider Limited Release at 4p & Live Music by Alex Arbaugh (7-10p)

Saturday, March 2 – Cliffhanger Fire & Ice Festival (1-5p) – Join us for the Cliffhanger IPA Fire & Ice Festival! Featuring fire eating, ice carving, bonfires, NEW Punchbowl Social Pomegranate + Blueberry Sour Ale, Sly Dry Cider & live music by the Loya Duo.

Sunday, March 3 – Sunday Brunch, Live Music & Much More -St. Patty’s Themed DIY Terrarium Workshop (SOLD-OUT), Blue Mountain View Paint & Sip by Catelyn Keasey Designs (SOLD-OUT), Sunday Jams by Eric Yost (1-4 pm)

Friday, March 8 – Friday Night Love -Honey Ginger Cider Limited Release (4 pm) & Live Music by Ian Blackwood (7-10 pm)

Saturday, March 9 – St. Patrick’s Albemarle Pipes & Drums (1-4 pm) – St. Patty’s Live Music by Craig Austin (7-10 pm)

March 13 – March 17 – Taste of the Irish Special Reuben & Beer Bundle

Friday, March 15 – Friday Night Love – Liquid Luck Cider Release at 4p & Albemarle Pipes & Drums Performance (6-7:30p)

Saturday, March 16 – St. Patty’s Leprechaun Games & Contests (1-4p) & Wee Bit Irish: The Findells LIVE in the Ballroom (6:30-9:30p)

Sunday, March 17 – St. Patty’s Pints & Ponies (1-3p) & St. Patrick’s Shenanigans with the Alex Arbaugh Band (5-8p)

Wednesday, March 20 – St. Patty’s Mug Club Release Party in Brewer’s Club (6-8p)

Friday, March 22 – Friday Night Love – Apricot Roads Cider Limited Release at 4p & Live Music by Craig Austin (7-10p)

Saturday, March 23 – Doggie Easter Egg Hunt (1-4p)

Sunday, March 24 – “Floral Bouquet” Paint & Sip by Catelyn Kelsey Designs (1-3p) & Live music by Eric Yost (7-10p)

Friday, March 29 – Friday Night Love – Citrus Burst Cider Release at 4p & Live Music by J.T. Horne (7-10p)

Saturday, March 30 – Live Music by PJ Knoetgen (7-10p)

Sunday, March 31 – Easter – Open Early at 11am with Brunch & Cidermosas

Private Heated Igloos available to rent through March 9. Time is running out to reserve your private igloo experience. Order dinner and drinks off the brewery’s regular menu and enjoy the privacy of a serene winter evening on the patio! Heated igloos seat up to 8 guests and come with a private server. Igloos are available by reservation only. Perfect for small holiday parties, family get-togethers, romantic evenings, a night out with friends and more!

Stable Craft Brewing is a one-of-a-kind, four season, sustainable farm brewery and event center, located between Staunton and Waynesboro, Virginia. Well-known for their award-winning craft beer, cider and soda, the brewery also features an upscale, bistro-style menu with hearty entrees and distinct flavors. Recently selected for the 2023 Virginia Green Travel Leader award and also the recipient of the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year, Stable Craft is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero-food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and event facility. Stable Craft Brewing will continue to host new and exciting innovative events for the community throughout the year.

For More Information:

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com/