Stable Craft Brewing Announces February 2023 Calendar Of Events

Launch Party for New Flagship Stable Craft Amber Lager Beer, Valentine’s Day Champagne Dinner, Sumptuous Food, Live Music, Heated Igloos, Fun Events and Relaxing Atmosphere!

Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill is providing the love by celebrating the heart of winter this February with award-winning craft beers, delicious food, tasty ciders, heated igloos, fun events and an awesome atmosphere! Stay warm and happy at Stable Craft Brewing and mark these dates on your calendar. Our team at Stable Craft Brewing will be looking forward to seeing you!

Wednesday, February 1 – Stable Craft Amber Lager Release Party featuring Steal the ‘Groundhog’ Glass & Smoked Wings Special – What a way to kick off the month with the release of our new signature Stable Craft Amber Lager release, along with Steal our ‘Groundhog’ glass and our sumptuous smoked wings special.

Thursday, February 2 at 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM – Thursday Trivia: Drinkin’ Beer & Knowin’ Things–Gather your teams; Trivia returns. Join us for an evening of fun. First Prize takes Home a Gift of $30; 2nd $20; and third $10.

Friday, February 3, at 4 PM – 9:30 PM – Friday Night Love featuring Tiramisu Night Latch Stout release & Melon JOLLY Rancher Cider release & Live music with Sean Patrick

Saturday, February 4 – Damn good beer, sumptuous food, friendly staff, relaxing atmosphere & live music with Travis Elliot

Thursday, February 9 at 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM – Thursday Trivia: Drinkin’ Beer & Knowin’ Things–Gather your teams; Trivia returns. Join us for an evening of fun. First Prize takes Home a Gift of $30; 2nd $20; and third $10.

Friday, February 10 at 4 PM – 10 PM – Friday Night Love: Valentine Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Mossy Creek Stout & Valentine Strawberry Cheesecake Cider Releases & Champagne Dinner for Two- Feel the love In honor of Valentine’s Weekend: Special Release Chocolate Covered Strawberry Infused Stout & Strawberry Cheescake Cider (available while supplies last)

Saturday, February 11 – Can’t Get Enough of Your Love- – Blooms, Besties, & Brews: Galentine’s Day Flower Arranging Workshop, Valentine’s Champagne Dinner & Live Music with Little Walter & The Convictions

Thursday, February 16 at 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM – Thursday Trivia: Drinkin’ Beer & Knowin’ Things–Gather your teams; Trivia returns. Join us for an evening of fun. First Prize takes Home a Gift of $30; 2nd $20; and third $10.

Saturday, February 18 – President’s Day Weekend: Lumber Jack Winter Games & Live Music

Sunday, February 19 – Pints & Ponies

Thursday, February 23 at 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM – Thursday Trivia: Drinkin’ Beer & Knowin’ Things–Gather your teams; Trivia returns. Join us for an evening of fun. First Prize takes Home a Gift of $30; 2nd $20; and third $10.

Friday, February 24 – Friday Night Love featuring Damn good beer, sumptuous food, friendly staff, relaxing atmosphere & live music with Pasquale DiMeo

Saturday, February 25 – Country-Fried Line Dancing – Join us for an evening of fun. Learn all the latest Line Dancing with instructor Caroline. Doors open at 5:30p and class runs from 6:30-9pm.

Stable Craft’s heated igloos are available by advance reservations only and come with a private server. The igloos seat up to eight guests and have panels that can open up and help adjust airflow inside. Reservations are for one hour and 45 minutes.

Stable Craft Brewing, recently named the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year, is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero-food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and has planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

For More Information:

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com