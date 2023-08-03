Stable Craft Brewing Announces August 2023 Calendar of Events

Summer vibes continue in the Shenandoah Valley and Stable Craft Brewing has everything you need to enjoy the rest of the season to the fullest!

With ample indoor and outdoor seating available, Stable Craft is the perfect place to stay cool and entertained in a unique farm-brewery setting. Friendly staff, knowledgeable brewers, and charming horses will warmly welcome you and help you create lasting memories. Scratch-made meals, beer & cider releases, and live entertainment await you at this sustainable brewery throughout August!

Wednesday, August 2 at 4pm – August “Come on Baby Light my Fire” 14oz Campfire Mug Edition of Steal the Glass: purchase any beverage and receive this custom mug!

Friday, August 4 at 4pm – Friday Love Series: Honeydew Lemon Kissed Cider Release & FUmpkin Ale Release; Live Music with Benjamin Weimar 6:30-9:30pm. The bright complementary flavors of Honeydew & Lemon join forces to create this effervescent summer drink. FUmpkin Ale, in addition to pumpkin, includes hints of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, clove, allspice, and Madagascar vanilla: it’s like drinking a pumpkin pie!

Saturday, August 5 at 6:30pm – Summer Jams: Live Music on the Outdoor Stage with Pat Anderson; Pat is an Oklahoma born and Virginia raised roots rock singer/songwriter, currently based out of Crozet.

Friday, August 11 at 4pm – Friday Love Series: Black Raspberry & Vanilla Cider Release & Live Music with Sean Patrick at 6:30pm. A berrylicious flavor profile blending the tart sweetness of Black Raspberry with the nuanced flavor of vanilla beans. Sure to please!

Saturday, August 12 at 6:30pm – Summer Jams: Live Music with Randy Black & Pat Wertman. Easy listening outdoor show with classic rock hits performed with this duo’s twist.

Friday, August 18 at 4pm – Friday Love Series: Tropical Guava & Pineapple Cider Release & Live Music with Alex Arbaugh. Take your tastebuds on a tropical trip with our Guava & Pineapple Cider release while enjoying Friday Night jams with live music from local musician Alex Arbaugh beginning at 6:30pm.

Saturday, August 19 at 6:30pm – Summer Jams: Live Music with Cowboys & Angels Duo. Put your hands together for Justin Williams and Jessy Lynn as Cowboys and Angels – a duo made up of two members of the well-known trio, Wound Up!

Sunday, August 20 at 7:30pm – Fireside Haunts with Ghosts of Staunton: featuring spooky tales around the firepits by Ghosts of Staunton Tour Guides. Enjoy dinner and craft beverages at Stable Craft before the show. Free to Attend…If You Dare…

Friday, August 25 at 4pm – Friday Love Series: Lemon Lime Starfruit Cider Release & Live Music with Randy Black. Lemons, Limes, and Starfruit complement each other in this island inspired cider release; best enjoyed with live music by Randy Black starting at 6:30pm.

Saturday, August 26 at 6:30pm – Summer Jams: Live Music with Shannon Branch: If you’re a fan of old or new country, this is a show for you! Performing originals and covers from Eric Church, Kenny Chesney, George Strait, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash.

Sunday, August 27 at 2pm – Goat Yoga Returns: Join us for an afternoon with all the cool kids! $30 Ticket includes instruction, cuddling with cute goats, a credit for your choice of beverage, and endless photo opportunities. Please bring a yoga mat and comfy clothes.

About Stable Craft Brewing

Stable Craft Brewing, recently selected for the 2023 Virginia Green Travel Leader award and also the recipient of the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year, is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero-food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and has planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com/