Stable Craft Brewing Announces April 2023 Calendar of Events and Releases

HERMITAGE, Virginia – Easter Sunday Brunch, Britchin’ Brown Renaissance Festival, Steal the Glasses, Sumptuous Food, Live Music, Fun Events and Relaxing Atmosphere!

Spring has sprung at Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill with award-winning craft beers, delicious food, tasty ciders, fun events and an awesome atmosphere! Stay cozy and happy at Stable Craft Brewing and mark these dates on your calendar. Our team at Stable Craft Brewing will be looking forward to seeing you!

Saturday, April 1 – Filet with a Blue Cheese Mushroom Sauce (4 PM) & Live Music with Little Walter & The Convictions (6:30 PM) –Great food, beer & music!

Sunday, April 2 at NOON – . Smoked BBQ Burger – Smoked Pork, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, and Onion Ring atop a Burger

Wednesday, April 5, at 4 PM – 9:30 PM – PLAY BALL! Steal the Baseball Glass –April’s Glass pays tribute to America’s favorite past time – Baseball. Purchase any beverage and take home this glass; while supplies last.

Friday, April 7 at 4 – 9 PM– Friday Night Love: Pear & Plum Cider Release & Live Music with Pasquale Dimeo– Our Brazen Cider is infused with the complementary flavors of pear and plum.

Sunday, April 9 at 12-6 PM – Sunday Easter Brunch – Join us from 12-6pm on Easter Sunday for a whimsical twist on traditional brunch-time favorites. Special afternoon of music with Benjamin Weimer this Easter Sunday.

Friday, April 14 – at 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM – Friday Night Love: Live Music with Alex Arbaugh & Watermelon & Honeydew Cider Release. We LOVE all the melons – up for this Friday Watermelon and Honey Dew are blended to give a summery taste sensation.

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM– Springtime: Pints & Ponies –Celebrate Sunday with a trip to the farm. Enjoy lunch and hand-crafted beverages. Meet the horses of our farm and learn how to feed a horse.

Friday, April 21 – Friday Night Love at 4:00 10:00 pm– LIve Music with Pat Anderson & Blackberry and Dragon Fruit Cider Release

Saturday, April 22 – at 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM – Earth Day Music from Alex Arbaugh 2-5pm & 1920’s Mafia Murder Mystery and Old-Fashioned Inspired Cider Release. Step back in time to the Roaring Twenties and help us solve a mystery. Stable Craft’s Ballroom will transform into a 1920’s Juke Joint for the wedding of the season. “Death of a Gangster” — Join the Dunn family for the mafia wedding of the century! Sport your best 1920’s wedding attire for the Don and his “family”. An interactive experience where guests will be given clues to help solve this mystery.

Dinner will be a Buffet Line. Tables will be set with water and other drinks will be available at the Saddleback Bar. Our Old-Fashioned cider release is reminiscent of the classic cocktail inspired in a speakeasy… w/ a twist of orange and a dash of cherry. PresaleTickets available online.

Friday, April 28 – at 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM – Friday Night Love- Live Music from Randy Black and Cherry Blossum & Raspberry Cider Release – We’ve captured the essence of spring in this cider release. Cherry Blossom and Raspberry This release is going to fly so be forewarned.

Saturday, April 29 – Britchin’ Brown Renaissance Festival – oin us for the return of Renaissance Day at Stable Craft. Stable Craft is proud to host the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) for a medieval Combat Demonstration, Fire Eater Demonstration, Dancing Demonstrations, Medieval Beer Release, Turkey Legs and more 12-6pm

About Stable Craft Brewing

Stable Craft Brewing, recently selected for the 2023 Virginia Green Travel Leader award and also the recipient of the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year, is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero-food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and has planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

