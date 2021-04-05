Speed Dating: Connecting Beer and Beyond with Investors on April 27

Brewbound will host its second Investor Speed Dating event on Tuesday, April 27. Speed Dating is a virtual event series designed to connect entrepreneurs in the beer and beyond beer space one-on-one with CPG investors.

Speed Dating provides a virtual platform for leaders of up-and-coming brands seeking investment and investors to create partnerships and do business.

On Tuesday, April 27th from 3 p.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET, the virtual networking event will connect investors with entrepreneurs producing beer, hard seltzers, cider, hard kombucha, hard tea, hard coffee, non-alcoholic beers, RTD canned cocktails and cannabevs.

Participating investors hold portfolios of top beer, food and beverage brands. They include Cascadia Capital, Monogram Capital, CompanyFirst, BFG Partners, and Blueberry Ventures with more to be announced in the coming weeks. Additional investors interested in participating are invited to apply to participate.

If you are an entrepreneur seeking investment, or looking to discuss procuring funding, you must be a subscriber of Brewbound.com to participate in this event. Brewbound subscribers can sign up now for the Speed Dating virtual event. If you are not a subscriber, you can get started for $49 today. Brand slots are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Our sponsors have the opportunity to educate, network and meet potential new clients. Contact our sales team to learn more.

If you have any questions, please contact our brand team at brandsales@bevnet.com.

