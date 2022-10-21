Smuttynose Teams Up with Operation Delta Dog for New IPA Release

HAMPTON, New Hampshire – Smuttynose Brewing and Operation Delta Dog have joined forces in supporting Veterans with a new Operation Delta Dog IPA release.

“Smuttynose knows there are some things for which their support is unwavering – Veterans and rescue dogs being two of those. So, when an opportunity presented itself to partner with an organization working tirelessly to improve the quality of life for both, we jumped at the chance.” said Creative Director Chris Hamer.

Operation Delta Dog is a 501(c)3 non-profit based out of Hollis, NH with a mission to rescue homeless dogs and train them to be service dogs for Veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Military Sexual Trauma (MST), and other related challenges.

Together, Smuttynose and Operation Delta Dog introduce their partnership brew with the release of Operation Delta Dog IPA. Available for a limited time at local retailers, a portion of every sale will be donated towards helping Operation Delta Dog’s mission in providing long-term support and services at no cost to the Veteran. “Both brands working together furthers our efforts towards finding rescue dogs the love they deserve and Veterans the support they deserve,” commented Marketing Director, Gina Leary. Operation Delta Dog’s Executive Director, Charlotte Troddyn also added “We are so thankful for the partnership with Smuttynose. Every person that reaches for an Operation Delta Dog IPA will be helping a Veteran receive much needed help through their service dog.”

Operation Delta Dog IPA is brewed with a unique blend of Amarillo, Simcoe, Calypso, and Cascade hops at 6.9% ABV with notes of citrus and pine. It’s a modern take on a West Coast IPA, bold in both flavor and aroma with a hoppy bitterness that is balanced by the full malty backbone.

The partnership originated as part of Smuttynose’s BeKIND initiative with on-campus events helping raise awareness and donations for Operation Delta Dog and has since grown into an IPA release with $2 for every case sold donated back to the organization, an upcoming Veterans day offer at the Restaurant at Smuttynose including a free appetizer for Veterans on 11/11, and a Mutt-ster Mash dog costume contest on 10/30 at the Smuttynose brewery featuring Operation Delta Dog’s alumni.

For More Information:

https://smuttynose.com/beers/operationdeltadog/