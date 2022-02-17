Smuttynose Introduces the Kind Series with a New Hazy Kind IPA and Double Kind DIPA

HAMPTON, New Hampshire – Smuttynose Brewing Co. is proud to announce the launch of two new beers in their Kind series, Hazy Kind IPA and Double Kind DIPA, with an accompanying Be KIND initiative aimed at giving back to the community by supporting local non-profit organizations.

“The release of our new Hazy Kind and Double Kind are fantastic compliments to our flagship IPA. For more than two decades, Smuttynose has developed a loyal following of our iconic Finestkind IPA”, says Smuttynose CEO, Steve Kierstead. “The additions of these two new brews will give those who already love Smuttynose IPAs, as well as those new to our beers or New England IPAs, exciting new options that are aligned with today’s beer trends, while maintaining the quality and consistency that Smuttynose drinkers have come to expect.”

Hazy Kind IPA has a pale gold opacity at 6.5% ABV with soft tropical notes of orange and blueberry that meld into a complex aftertaste of citrus and melon. Primarily comprised of Amarillo hops with just enough Mosaic hops added to round out a subtly sweet back end. The malt bill of Flaked Wheat and Flaked Oats gives it a creamy mouthfeel and the London Ale III yeast accentuates the citrus flavors from the hops.

Made with 100% Mosaic hops and kicked up to 8.5% ABV, the Double Kind DIPA pours a clean deep amber hue thanks to the Chico yeast and sturdy yet subtle malt foundation of White Wheat and Flaked Oats. It drinks more like a traditional imperial displaying notes of mango, pine, and citrus with aromas of tropical and stone fruits.

Both Hazy Kind IPA and Double Kind DIPA are now available in 6-pack 12oz cans at local retailers in the Northeast region or you can find it on tap at a restaurant near you with the online beer finder.

Be Kind Initiative

Alongside the release of the new beers in the Kind Series, Smuttynose is excited to launch their “Be KIND” initiative by partnering with local non-profit organizations each month and supporting charitable efforts through various sponsorships, donations, awareness, activism, and community service.

Throughout 2022, Smuttynose will focus on the following key initiatives that are close to the Smuttynose mission:

Be Kind to Veterans

Be Kind to Animals

Be Kind to the Community

“We’ve been looking forward to launching the Be KIND initiative this year. Community involvement has always been important to Smuttynose and Be KIND helps drive these efforts forward by putting a movement behind those causes important to our people and the New England region” says Gina Leary, Smuttynose, Marketing Director. “It has been wonderful connecting with each organization to learn more about their mission and how Smuttynose can partner with them to help make a difference. More details on Be KIND events and partnerships will be coming soon so stay tuned!”

For More Information:

https://smuttynose.com/