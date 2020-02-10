Smog City Brewing Co. Releases New Smog Days IPA Series

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

TORRANCE, Calif. — Smog City Brewing Co. is excited to announce the release of a new year-round beer series “Smog Days IPA Series.” A line up of ever changing experimental IPAs, Smog Days IPA Series is releasing about every 60 days. The beers will change quickly and often surprise us, just like our beloved L.A. weather. Each beer in the series is a unique and exciting new exploration of Smog City’s love of IPAs and our everlasting quest for the mouthwatering hop.

The first beer in the Smog Days IPA Series is called Torrential Hop Pour, a 6.9% Hazy IPA made with Azacca, Simcoe, and Amarillo hops. It gushes with ripe mango, tangerine, and passion fruit flavor and has a creamy mouthfeel and soft bitterness. Torrential Hop Pour is scheduled for release 2/8/2020. The next beer in the series is a clear IPA called Daily Breeze with a scheduled release of mid-March.

“The Smog Days IPA series is a chance for our brewers to play with new, experimental ingredients,” said Jonathan Porter, Owner/Brewmaster at Smog City Brewing Co. “We are looking forward to the challenge of creating many unique IPAs for the series this year while showcasing the high quality of beer Smog City is known for.”

Smog Days IPA series beers will be available on draft at all three of the Smog City Brewing Co. locations (Torrance Brewery and Taproom, Smog City West, Smog City SteelCraft) starting February 8th, as well as in bars and restaurants in the Los Angeles area. This series is great for adventurous beer drinkers seeking something hoppy, fresh, and new.

About Smog City Brewing Co.

Established in 2011, Smog City Brewing Co. is a brewer-owned and operated craft brewery in Torrance, CA. We are devoted to producing creatively inspired and exceptionally balanced beers; each a celebration of whimsy and independence because to be normal is just that. So join us in embracing different and enjoy our vast array of quirky quality beers.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2020

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks San Antonio 2020 (CBC)
Brew Talks San Antonio 2020 (CBC)

San Antonio, TX ● April 21, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)

Denver, CO ● Sept. 25, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.