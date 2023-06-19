Ska Brewing Returns to Utah

DURANGO, CO— Ska Brewing has returned to distribution in The Beehive State through a partnership with M&M Distribution, making Utah the eleventh state where Ska beers are available. Utahns and visitors can now find Ska beers on draft and in 12 oz. 6-packs in Tooele, Salt Lake, Wasatch, Utah, Davis, and Summit counties.

In 2022 in a long overdue move, Ska entered into Wyoming for distribution to share its liquid with like-minded, outdoor-centric neighbors. In that same spirit, Ska now returns to Utah.

Some of Ska’s best-selling beers, such as the 5% ABV Raspberry Blonde, were previously unavailable in Utah due to laws limiting the ABV in grocery stores, restaurants, and bars. Ska has continued to innovate and push the boundaries of craft beer at home, and in recent years Utah’s laws have changed— all allowing the brewery to bring much more of its portfolio over the state line.

“We’ve heard from a lot of folks that they’re no strangers to making the pilgrimage across the border to procure our beers to take back to Utah,” says Ska Brewing Co-Founder and CEO Dave Thibodeau. “We couldn’t be more thrilled about these legislative changes and cannot wait to once again share our flagships along with some of the new beers we’ve created just across the border.”

Reach out to David Noyes at dnoyes@skabrewing.com for information about carrying Ska brands at your establishment.

ABOUT SKA BREWING

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award-winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include True Blonde, Modus Hoperandi and Rue B. Soho. For information, music, and a good time, visit www.skabrewing.com.

