Ska Brewing Modus Hoperandi’s Big Brother, Double Modus, Rolls Into Colorado

DURANGO, Colo.— Ska Brewing Modus Hoperandi is often coined Colorado’s IPA. It’s a bold combination of hoppy and malty and bitter and smooth that has stood the test of time. After its first release in 2008, it quickly rocketed to become Ska’s flagship beer and remains their best-selling beer to this date— a feat nearly unheard of in today’s modern craft beer climate. Now in celebration of its 15th anniversary milestone, Ska is releasing a “double” version of its iconic IPA.

“Modus Hoperandi has always been a beer along the lines of the classic West Coast style of IPA’s, and staying true to its namesake, we really didn’t change the recipe for Double Modus,” said Ska COO Steve Breezley. “We simply doubled it. Now at 9% ABV, the same big, striking citrus and pine hop character is there, but we turned it up to eleven. Double the Modus, Double the fun.”

“We’ve been talking about this beer for more than a decade but its bold character really seemed like it commanded a 16-ounce can, and until this year we didn’t have that capability,” says Ska Brewing Co-Founder Dave Thibodeau. “Now we do, and now’s the time.”

Double Modus in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans is hitting shelves exclusively in Colorado on September 1 with the draft release taking the stage at Ska’s 28th Anniversary Party the following weekend. Ska’s remaining markets will receive the release toward the end of 2023.

About Ska Brewing

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award-winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 and 16 oz cans that include True Blonde, Modus Hoperandi and Rue B. Soho.

For More Information:

https://skabrewing.com/