Ska Brewing Keeps Spring Tradition Alive With 2023 Mexican Logger Release, Including 12-Packs

DURANGO, Colo.— Spring weather in Southwest Colorado might be traditionally inconsistent, but one thing locals and visitors can count on is the release of Ska Brewing’s Mexican Logger to kick off the season. Now two dozen years old, this craft lager returns on tap, in cans, and in a brand new 12-pack to Ska’s World Headquarters on Wednesday, March 29.

Highly decorated and cult-followed, Mexican Logger first debuted on draft in 1999. Crisp and clean from cold fermentation, this beer is made with a yeast strain from Mexico City to honor the roots of this now popularized lager style. In 2011 it became one of, if not the, first American craft lagers to hit a can.

Now for the first time, this fan favorite is available in 12-pack format. The Ska team is excited to share this long-awaited and requested SKU, which customers can pick up at the Mexican Logger release party.

On Wednesday, March 29, Ska will welcome patio season with Mexican Logger’s 2023 release at 5pm— rain, snow, or shine. Baracutanga, a seven-piece band representing Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, and the USA with a distinct Latin sound, will perform live while guests can enjoy beer and food specials. One lucky lager-lover will go home with a custom Ska Brewing paddleboard.

Twelve and 6-packs of Mexican Logger will arrive on shelves across Ska’s distribution footprint later this week, replacing its winter alternative Mexican-style Lager Dark.

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award- winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include Mexican Logger, Modus Hoperandi, and Rue B. Soho.

