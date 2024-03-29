Ska Brewing Celebrates 25 Years of Mexican Logger and Welcomes Patio Season to the Rockies

DURANGO, Colorado – Ska Brewing, a pioneer in the craft beer industry, is proud to commemorate 25 years of brewing its fan-favorite, award-winning beer Mexican Logger, just in time for the official start of patio season in the Southwest. This year, it’s not just any comeback; it’s a silver anniversary celebration of lager love, and a tribute to no longer living in the lager closet.

“Twenty-five years ago, we decided we were tired of sneaking around, pretending we didn’t adore the crisp, refreshing taste of a good lager,” says Dave Thibodeau, co-founder and closet Pacifico drinker turned proud Logger lover. “So, we did what any reasonable group of brewers would do – we crafted our own. The Mexican Logger was not just a beer; it was a declaration of independence from the tyranny of beer snobbery.”

The release of Mexican Logger, a cornerstone of the brewery’s portfolio, has become known as the “unofficial start to summer” also known as “The Beginning of Patio Season” around the region. Ska will once again host its second largest party of the year to commemorate the beer’s release at Ska Brewing World HQ on Wednesday, March 27th with live music by Baracutanga and a custom Ska Brewing Paddle Board giveaway.

The award-winning beer has amassed a cult-like following and can only be found in Colorado and its surrounding states throughout the summer, only to disappear as quickly as it came. At a crushable 5.2% ABV, Mexican Logger is crisp, clean, and refreshing and showcases Saaz hops and a lager yeast strain from Mexico City. Whether enjoyed on a sunny patio or shared with friends at a backyard barbecue, Mexican Logger is the perfect companion for any summer occasion.

Six and 12-packs of Mexican Logger will hit shelves across Ska’s regional distribution footprint later this week.

About Ska Brewing

Founded in the spirit of punk rock and a little bit of ska, Ska Brewing has been challenging the status quo and brewing beers that refuse to conform since 1995. From the iconic Mexican Logger to the rebellious Modus Hoperandi IPA, Ska Brewing is dedicated to crafting unforgettable beers that are as unique as the people who drink them.

For More Information:

