Ska Brewing Cajoles Cooler Temperatures With 2023 Oktoberfest Lager

DURANGO, Colo.— Ska Brewing is sorry to be the ones to break it to you, but despite continued 100-degree days in Colorado, summer is just about over. The good news, though, is that with this near turn of the season comes the release of brewery’s famed Oktoberfest Lager.

Now for the sixth year, Ska Brewing Oktoberfest is available in cans for a limited time. Crafted with all-European Munich and Vienna malts and classic German lagering techniques, this amber-brown hued lager is nutty, bready, and toasty with a clean, neutral yeast flavor on the finish. When it first debuted in 2018, Ska Oktoberfest received a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival® in the Vienna-style Lager category. It has also earned awards at the European Beer Star and The Stockholm Beer and Whiskey Festival.

“The changing of the seasons is a big deal in Colorado where we experience all four, so we like to bookend the warm months with Oktoberfest to signify our trajectory into the fall. We’re really hoping Oktoberfest is a harbinger of cooler weather after the heat wave that Colorado has experienced this summer,” says Brewery Co-Founder and CEO Dave Thibodeau. “And if this heat keeps up… then at least Oktoberfest is still extremely refreshing.”

Like the Oktoberfest festival in Germany, this lager will last until the end of September— but not much longer. Ska produces limited quantities of Oktoberfest to share across its markets with ample time to stock up before fall celebrations begin. It will also be served at select festivals, including the San Juan Brewfest in downtown Durango on August 25, Telluride Blues & Brews in downtown Telluride on September 15-17, and at the Ska Anniversary and Brewers Invitational going down on September 9 at the brewery World Headquarters.

About Ska Brewing

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award-winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include True Blonde, Modus Hoperandi and Rue B. Soho.

