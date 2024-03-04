Six Rivers Brewery Celebrates 20 Years Serving the Community

McKinleyville, Calif.— If ghosts could talk they would say, “pull up a stool we are going to need another round.” While it isn’t easy maintaining the famed 100-year-old former Bella Vista Inn building, Six Rivers Brewery’s Co-owners, Meredith Maier and Talia Nachshon, wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Every day, people walk in with stories going back decades, sharing what this place means to them. And we love it. We want people to feel like family here. It’s like an extended living room,” said Nachshon.

The McKinleyville institution and community hub will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a number of events culminating with live music and entertainment all day on St. Patrick’s Day.

Since becoming California’s second all women-owned brewery in 2008, Maier and Nachshon, along with their Head Brewmaster Carlos “Los” Sanchez, have earned numerous accolades including two Great American Beer Festival medals, People’s Choice for Best Brewery and Large Business of the Year by the McKinleyville and Arcata Chambers of Commerce.

“Out of all the awards we’ve won I think winning the People’s Choice at Hops in Humboldt more than a dozen times has meant the most,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez and his crew have created dozens of specialty beers over the years to celebrate “brewery kids and pets”, rare collaborations and to raise funds for the many charities the brewery regularly supports. Today, you’ll find 12 signature beers on tap at the restaurant and in beer cases statewide.

“We have always encouraged Los to do things his way. He was a pioneer in this industry and is still legendary 30 years later. People come from all around to try his beers,” said Nachshon.

But when the pandemic hit things turned grim. Maier and Nachshon made the decision to pivot and implemented creative changes that stuck. Their innovative problem solving earned them the Eureka Chamber of Commerce’s Extraordinary Business of the Year in 2020 and the McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce’s Excellence in Resiliency & Adaptability award in 2020 and 2021. They were able to keep their doors open but seeing the financial struggles of fellow business owners weighed heavily on them. “For the greater good” became their motto. They started a Humboldt Made market of local goods from kombucha to recycled fishing net door mats and invited food trucks to park on-site.

Giving back to the community has been a part of their business model from the very beginning. Maier estimates they have made about 5,200 donations over their 20 years, or an average about five donations a week. Some of their favorite causes include the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, Humboldt Roller Derby, local Chambers of Commerce, Senior and Family Resource Centers, Breast and GYN Health Project, CASA and the Sequoia Park Zoo.

“Embracing as many things we can support in this community is really important to us,” said Maier.

Maier and Nachshon also give back with their time. As a board member of the Humboldt Made and Redwood Coast Chamber Foundation, Maier shares her business experience and advocates for utilizing local resources like the SBDC, RRDEC and the Chambers while Nachshon serves as a long-time member of the Rotary Club of Mad River helping put on community events like Pony Express Days.

“We owe our existence to this loyal community and our families who have always supported us,” said Nachshon. “We watched my babies grow up in this place and now my oldest is away at college. Meredith and I figured it out one day at a time. If we can do it, you can too.”

The pair also credits their Head Chef, Jeremy Shaffer, and dedicated staff for giving their all to the business every day as well as their Business Manager, Tera Cook, who keeps them in line and in the black.

For More Information:

https://sixriversbrewery.com